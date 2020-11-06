Ben Stokes names Jennifer Aniston as his celebrity crush, Jofra Archer asks “Who’s that?”, fans go crazy

Jofra Archer don't know who is Jennifer Aniston.

Fans have gone wild after RR shared the video on Twitter.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) had a disastrous campaign in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. They finished at the last spot in the points table. RR played 14 matches in the competition, where they only won six and lost eight games.

Despite being eliminated from the thirteenth season of the cash-rich league, their Twitter handle has always been active, posting some of the interesting content including memes and a few inside dressing room footages.

Continuing with their momentum, RR posted a video on Friday, where Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer could be seen involved in a Question/Answer session. During the conversation, the fast bowler asks the all-rounder of his celebrity crush.

Responding to Archer, Stokes named Jennifer Aniston, the famous American actress, who attracted limelight through her role as ‘Rachel Green’ on the hit television sitcom ‘Friends’; after which she went on to become one of the best actresses of all time.

However, what really surprised everyone was that the English pacer didn’t know who the actress was, as he said, “Who’s that?”. Archer’s reaction left Stokes as well as fans stunned.

The Royals followed it up with certain clips from Friends, where the characters Monica Geller (played by Courtney Cox) and Joey Tribbiani (played by Matt LeBlanc) say “Oh My God” in their typical style. The short clip ends with Aniston screaming ‘What’ from a certain scene.

“Hey @NetflixIndia, hope we can still be F.R.I.E.N.D.S after this,” RR tweeted and tagged Netflix, the online platform which streams the hit show.

Soon, Archer replied to the tweet with three ‘teary-eyed laughter-filled emojis’.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I rate it

— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) November 6, 2020

Not only Archer but even Netflix through their Indian Twitter account also responded to Royals’ tweet.

“We’ll still be there for you”, Netflix India commented.

We'll still be there for you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3mFGYKVBjF — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 6, 2020

