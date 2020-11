Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21: Cricket Australia announces the revised schedule

CA have announced the revised schedule of BBL 2020-21.

Venues for the second-half stage to be decided next month.

On Thursday, Cricket Australia (CA) announced the revised schedule for their premier T20 tournament Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21.

The competition was initially planned to begin on December 3, but the coronavirus pandemic has forced the entire schedule to be scrapped, and now BBL 2020-21 will start from December 10.

The tournament opener will be played between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers at Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

As many as 21 matches will be held throughout the month of December, with Tasmania, ACT, Queensland and South Australia hosting those fixtures. However, the venues for the games in January are still yet to be officially announced.

As per local reports in Australian media, the movement restrictions across borders will be eased by December 10. This is the prime reason why the officials have decided to wait before announcing the venues for the second half of the competition.

“This is, without doubt, the most complex fixturing task ever undertaken by the League and we are excited with where it has landed. It has been a difficult year for so many people around Australia, and we look forward to bringing the BBL to every state should border conditions allow us to,” said Alistair Dobson, Head of BBL, as quoted by nine.com.

“We are working through scenarios for the remaining 35 regular season matches and Finals series to be played in the New Year with our clubs, broadcasters, partners and governments. An announcement on these venues will be made in the coming weeks,” he added.

Here is the full schedule of BBL|10:

All times (IST)