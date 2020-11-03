Blessing Muzarabani powers Zimbabwe to a Super Over win against Pakistan in third ODI

Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan in Super Over on Tuesday.

Blessing Muzarabani finished with impressive figures of 10-1-49-5.

Blessing Muzarabani, the Zimbabwe pacer, displayed his A-game against Pakistan in third ODI at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium to take his side over the line in a Super Over clash on Tuesday.

Chasing 279, the hosts had a dreadful start as they lost three wickets for just 20 runs in the form of Imam-ul-Haq (4), Fakhar Zaman (2) and Haider Ali (13).

Skipper Babar Azam (125) and Mohammad Rizvan (10) tried to stabilize the innings but couldn’t go too far. The duo added 31 runs for the fourth wicket before Donald Tripano dismissed Rizvan. Soon, Iftikhar Ahmed (18) was also cleaned up by Tripano.

Despite the wickets falling from the other end, Babar kept on tickling the scoreboard and formed a crucial partnership of 63 runs for the sixth wicket with Khushdil Shah before Blessing Muzarabani sent Khushdil back into the pavilion.

The home team were in trouble with 151/6 after 31 overs. However, Babar and Wahab Riaz (52) then steadied the ship and stitched together a vital stand of 100 runs for the seventh wicket. The Pakistan skipper scored his 12th ODI century and first as captain.

💯 for Babar Azam!

💯 for Babar Azam!

The skipper is playing a real captain's innings as he and Wahab Riaz keep Pakistan in the game. Who's going to take the points?



Both Babar and Wahab were looking set to take their side over the line, but Zimbabwe came back in the game and dismissed both Pakistan skipper and Wahab. In the end, Pakistan failed to chase down the total but managed to equal the score of 278/9 after the end of 50 overs.

The match went to Super Over, where Muzarabani, who picked up a five-wicket haul, bowled brilliantly and conceded only 2 runs.

He also earned two scalps in the Super Over of Ifthikhar and Khusdil. Muzarbani finished the day with 7 wickets (5+2).

In reply, Zimbabwe just took three balls to finish the game.

CONGRATULATIONS ZIMBABWE! 🎉

CONGRATULATIONS ZIMBABWE! 🎉

They've seen off Pakistan in the Super Over to claim their first points of the @cricketworldcup Super League!

Sean Williams’ fantastic ton guide Zimbabwe to 278/6

Earlier, Sean Williams yet again came for the rescue after Zimbabwe faced early blows. The 34-year-old exhibited top-class batting and scored his ODI career’s fourth century. Riding on Willams’ ton, Zimbabwe posted the highest score of the ongoing three-match ODI series, 278/6.

Apart from Williams, Brendan Taylor scored his 33rd ODI half-century while Wesley Madhevere (33) and Sikandar Raza (45) also made valuable contributions.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Hasnain bagged his maiden five-wicket haul in ODI format. He was also the least expensive bowler for his side, conceding only 26 runs in his quota of 10 overs.