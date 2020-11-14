Cricket fraternity extend Diwali wishes to their fans and loved ones

Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina with his wife and kids (Photo Source: Twitter)

  • Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and many others send good wishes to their fans via Twitter.

  • The cricketers also shared pictures of them clicked during the celebration.

Diwali, the festival of lights, is being celebrated across India and other parts of the world today. Unlike every year, people across the country are having a low-key celebration due to COVID-19 pandemic.


On the special occasion, former and current cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar, Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina and many others took to Twitter to extent good wishes.

They also shared adorable pictures of themselves clicked during the celebration.


Here are some of the best tweets:

