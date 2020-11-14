Cricket fraternity extend Diwali wishes to their fans and loved ones

Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and many others send good wishes to their fans via Twitter.

The cricketers also shared pictures of them clicked during the celebration.

Diwali, the festival of lights, is being celebrated across India and other parts of the world today. Unlike every year, people across the country are having a low-key celebration due to COVID-19 pandemic.

On the special occasion, former and current cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar, Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina and many others took to Twitter to extent good wishes.

They also shared adorable pictures of themselves clicked during the celebration.

Here are some of the best tweets:

आप सभी को दीपावली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। 🪔

May you be the source of joy & light in someone's life today. Happy Diwali! pic.twitter.com/HdRhu6nZko — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 14, 2020



Happy Diwali from us to you. May this Diwali bring you lots of blessings & happiness. #happydiwali pic.twitter.com/SQFgEmlI7q — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 14, 2020



May the light & divinity of Diwali mark the end of all darkness that 2020 has brought. A special thanks to our selfless frontline workers who’ve battled the pandemic with an admirable sense of duty. May you all spend Diwali in the warmth & company of close ones. Happy Diwali 🪔 pic.twitter.com/cjR6U6BNk5 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 14, 2020



Happy Diwali to all. Lighten up with your loved ones. Stay safe and sound 😁 🪔 @ritssajdeh pic.twitter.com/oXwR3uQ3Yx — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) November 14, 2020

Wishing you all and your families a very Happy and Prosperous Diwali. 🎉💥 Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/2LuzRMrYZr — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) November 14, 2020

Happy Diwali to everyone around the world who celebrating . May your life be filled with colors and lights of happiness.. #HappyDiwali — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) November 14, 2020

Overwhelmed with all your love and good wishes for my Birthday and also for Diwali. Keeping the current situation in mind I hope everyone does understand that COVID is still around and would want everyone to enjoy the festivities with safety and social distancing #staysafe pic.twitter.com/M3X9FmqwGL — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) November 14, 2020

Wishing all of you Happy Deepavali 🪔 🪔 May the Divine Light of Diwali Spread into your Life Peace, Prosperity, Happiness and Good Health. pic.twitter.com/hCGca7bU3J — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 14, 2020

Hope the lights of the diyas illuminate your lives and give you joy and prosperity. Wishing everyone a very happy Deepawali ! #HappyDiwali — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) November 14, 2020

Wishing a very Happy Diwali from our family to yours. Enjoy responsibly 🙂 pic.twitter.com/MDFU3xFTAn — Siddharth Kaul (@Sidda79_KauL) November 14, 2020

May the festival of lights demolish all darkness of 2020 & usher in a new era of hope & prosperity! A very #HappyDiwali to all! Light a diya for all those who died protecting us from the enemy & the pandemic! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 14, 2020

Shine like sparkles, glow like candles and burn all the negativity like crackles. Wish you all a very lovely & cheerful Diwali! #2020 🪔 pic.twitter.com/eXF1bTxIIq — Rahul Tewatia (@rahultewatia02) November 14, 2020

Happy Diwali to everyone. May it illuminate our path of life showing us in full our capacity to love one another. — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) November 14, 2020

Wishing you all a Happy Diwali. Let the light of happiness and good health shine bright in your life! #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/EVwtSmgV2i — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) November 14, 2020

May your path always be lit with love and happiness. Wish you a very#HappyDiwali2020 pic.twitter.com/r2pPVZ8QYm — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 14, 2020

Wishing you all a very happy, prosperous, and sparkling Diwali! #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/3E7jv5pise — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 14, 2020

A very happy Diwali to all of my Indian friends out there. Enjoy this very special time with your family and friends. 😊😊🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/2QiBrqxEcn — Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) November 14, 2020

Happy Diwali to everybody celebrating 🥳 — Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) November 14, 2020

Wishing everyone happy Diwali!! pic.twitter.com/79LLmr6qnx — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) November 14, 2020