Cricketing world goes berserk as Mumbai Indians crush Delhi Capitals in Dubai to seal the IPL 2020 title

On Tuesday, MI defeated DC by 5 wickets to win their fifth IPL tournament.

Trent Boult finished the game with impressive figures of 4-0-30-3.

Mumbai Indians (MI) crushed Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets to win Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Chasing the target of 157, MI started really well as the pair of Quinton de Kock (20) and Rohit Sharma (68) took their team off to a flier. Both the players added 45 runs in 4 overs before Marcus Stoinis drew the first blood by dismissing De Kock in the fifth over.

Then, MI skipper formed another 45-run stand with Surya Kumar Yadav (19) for the second wicket. Both players were striking boundaries to keep the run-flow high. However, a terrible mix-up between Rohit and Surya ended the latter’s innings in the 11th over.

Ishan Kishan, on the other hand, kept scoring runs and guided MI to the finish line.

This is MI’s fifth IPL trophy. Earlier, they won the tournament in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019. Mumbai also became the second side to win back-to-back IPL titles after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who did it in 2010 and 2011.

Iyer, Pant guide DC to 156/7

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant smashed half-centuries as Delhi Capitals posted 156/7 after early blows. DC had a terrible start as MI pacer Trent Boult got his side off to a great start by getting Stoinis (0) caught behind on the very first ball of the match.

The Kiwi speedster didn’t just stop there as he provided another breakthrough by sending Ajinkya Rahane (2) back into the dugout to earn his second wicket.

The Capitals had expectations from Shikhar Dhawan, who is their highest run-scorer in the season, to take the team out from hot waters. But MI spinner Jayant Yadav had some other plans. In the fourth over of the match, Jayant cleaned up Dhawan on 15 runs and reduced DC to 22/3.

Captain Iyer and wicket-keeper Pant fought back in the middle overs. The duo added a much-needed partnership of 96 runs for the fourth wicket.

Pant smashed 56 off 38 balls with 4 fours and 2 sixes before he was dismissed in the 15th over by Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Iyer got to his 50 off 40 balls. He hit a six in the last over to push the score to 156 and remained unbeaten on 65 off 50 deliveries.

For MI, Boult picked up three wickets, while Coulter-Nile bagged two scalps. Jayant was the least expensive bowler. He bowled four overs and conceded 25 runs at an economy of 6.20.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Rohit Sharma today: – 5th IPL title as captain (Most)

– 6th IPL title as player (Most)

– 7th T20 final win as captain (Joint-most)

– 10th T20 final win as player (Most by an Indian)

– 200th IPL game

– 3000 IPL runs as captain

– 4000 IPL runs for MI#IPL2020 #MIvDC #IPL2020final — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) November 10, 2020

Congralutions @mipaltan On winning IPL2020 for record 5th time. — Naman Ojha (@namanojha35) November 10, 2020

Great #IPL … The best team in the world won at a canter … Full credit to all players for producing an incredible standard in these testing times … Without question the IPL is the best T20 tournament by a country mile … #India — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 10, 2020

I reckon the @mipaltan would Win the T20 World Cup …. #Justsaying #IPL2020final — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 10, 2020

Well done to the @mipaltan …. got better and better as the season went on. Dominated and deserved their 5th @IPL title … 6 titles to @ImRo45 #GUN 🏆 — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) November 10, 2020

Defeating second best team of the #IPL2020 not once but 4 times in a row is incredible. Unmatched @mipaltan 👏 #MIvsDC — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) November 10, 2020

🏆 CHAMPIONS! 🏆 Congratulations to #IPL2020 winners, Mumbai Indians! 🎉🎉 🇮🇳 Rohit Sharma and 🇳🇿 Trent Boult starred as they beat Delhi Capitals by five wickets 👏 pic.twitter.com/lhDkeUi0S2 — ICC (@ICC) November 10, 2020

Another cracking @IPL The best T20 tournament by far #IPLfinal The Indian fans are something else and next year will even better with crowds / fans back 🏏🏆#MumbaiIndians @mipaltan class team. — Ryan Sidebottom (@RyanSidebottom) November 10, 2020

Congratulations @mipaltan 👏🏼👏🏼Another thoroughly deserved @IPL title 🏆 @ImRo45 showing his class as a player and captain yet again 🔥 #IPL2020final — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) November 10, 2020

Congratulations @mipaltan @ImRo45 and entire team for winning the 5th 🏆.. Outstanding — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 10, 2020

Well done @DelhiCapitals For making it to finals. Well played — Naman Ojha (@namanojha35) November 10, 2020

Mumbai Indians' T20 titles

2011 – Champions League

2013 – Indian Premier League

2013 – Champions League

2015 – Indian Premier League

2017 – Indian Premier League

2019 – Indian Premier League

2020 – Indian Premier League#IPL2020#IPL#Dream11IPL#IPLinUAE#MIvDC #MIvsDC#DCvMI — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 10, 2020