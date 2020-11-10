Cricketing world goes berserk as Mumbai Indians crush Delhi Capitals in Dubai to seal the IPL 2020 title

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals to win IPL 2020 (Image Source: Iplt20)

  • On Tuesday, MI defeated DC by 5 wickets to win their fifth IPL tournament.

  • Trent Boult finished the game with impressive figures of 4-0-30-3.

Mumbai Indians (MI) crushed Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets to win Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.


Chasing the target of 157, MI started really well as the pair of Quinton de Kock (20) and Rohit Sharma (68) took their team off to a flier. Both the players added 45 runs in 4 overs before Marcus Stoinis drew the first blood by dismissing De Kock in the fifth over.

Then, MI skipper formed another 45-run stand with Surya Kumar Yadav (19) for the second wicket. Both players were striking boundaries to keep the run-flow high. However, a terrible mix-up between Rohit and Surya ended the latter’s innings in the 11th over.


Ishan Kishan, on the other hand, kept scoring runs and guided MI to the finish line.

This is MI’s fifth IPL trophy. Earlier, they won the tournament in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019. Mumbai also became the second side to win back-to-back IPL titles after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who did it in 2010 and 2011.

Iyer, Pant guide DC to 156/7

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant smashed half-centuries as Delhi Capitals posted 156/7 after early blows. DC had a terrible start as MI pacer Trent Boult got his side off to a great start by getting Stoinis (0) caught behind on the very first ball of the match.


The Kiwi speedster didn’t just stop there as he provided another breakthrough by sending Ajinkya Rahane (2) back into the dugout to earn his second wicket.

The Capitals had expectations from Shikhar Dhawan, who is their highest run-scorer in the season, to take the team out from hot waters. But MI spinner Jayant Yadav had some other plans. In the fourth over of the match, Jayant cleaned up Dhawan on 15 runs and reduced DC to 22/3.

Captain Iyer and wicket-keeper Pant fought back in the middle overs. The duo added a much-needed partnership of 96 runs for the fourth wicket.


Pant smashed 56 off 38 balls with 4 fours and 2 sixes before he was dismissed in the 15th over by Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Iyer got to his 50 off 40 balls. He hit a six in the last over to push the score to 156 and remained unbeaten on 65 off 50 deliveries.

For MI, Boult picked up three wickets, while Coulter-Nile bagged two scalps. Jayant was the least expensive bowler. He bowled four overs and conceded 25 runs at an economy of 6.20.


Here is how Twitter reacted:


