Crowd capacities for Australia vs India matches confirmed

Australia and India will compete against each other in three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests.

75% of the total capacity of the crowd will be allowed at the Gabba.

Since the resumption of cricket amidst the coronavirus pandemic in July, all the matches across formats have been played behind closed doors. There has also been a bio-bubble environment created for the safety of players and officials involved.

However, upcoming Australia vs India series will mark the return of fans in the stadium.

The crowd capacities for India’s tour to Australia have been confirmed, ranging from 25% at the Melbourne Cricket Ground which will stage the Boxing Day Test to 75% at the Gabba for final Test.

The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and the Manuka Oval, which will share the white-ball matches at the start of the tour with SCG then hosting the New Year’s Test on January 7, will both operate at 50% of their full capacity.

Cricket Australia stated that 27,000 tickets would be available for each day of the opening Test match in Adelaide.

“The Adelaide Oval is restricted to 50 per cent capacity, with 27,000 tickets available for each day of the opening Day-Night Test,” CA reported on Tuesday.

“At present, the Victorian Government has approved 25,000 fans for each day of the Boxing Day Test across public, member and corporate tickets. With the improving COVID-19 situation in the city, it is hoped more tickets may be able to be put on sale closer to the time, but this is yet to be confirmed.”

Australia vs India 2020-21: A look at the complete fixtures

The three-match ODI series will start on November 27, followed by the games on November 29 and December 2.

Meanwhile, the three T20Is has been scheduled for December 4, 6 and 8.

The opening Test at Adelaide Oval will begin on December 17. It will be India’s first Day-Night Test on foreign land. Besides, MCG (December 26-30), SCG (January 7-11) and Gabba (January 15-19) will host the next three Tests.