David Warner’s wife Candice reveals favourite cricketer of her middle child, and it’s not an Aussie

David Warner's wife Candice spoke about favourite cricketer of her middle child.

David has had a tremendous IPL 2020 in UAE.

David Warner and his wife Candice are a pretty popular couple in the cricketing world. Both of them often share some funny as well as some dancing videos on social networking sites. The couple also includes their daughter trio in the videos which make it even more special.

Not so long ago, David was in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) leading his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). During that time, Candice used to post quite a few videos where David’s daughters could be seen cheering for their father and supporting the Sunrisers squad. The Warners are parents of three girls – Ivy Mae, Indi Rae and Isla Rose.

Now, Candice has once again shared some interesting details about her daughters love for cricket. While speaking at ‘Moonman in the Morning’ podcast, Candice revealed that her middle child is a fan of Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli.

“The funny thing is that some times my girls wanna be dad (David Warner), and sometimes they wanna be finchy (Aaron Finch) but my middle child… she wants to be Virat Kohli, and I’m not even joking.. her favourite player is Virat Kohli,” said Candice.

Here is the video:

"Classic middle child!" 😂 | @CandiceWarner31 reveals her middle child's favourite player is Virat Kohli! pic.twitter.com/lkNKtdIae5

— Triple M Sydney 104.9 (@TripleMSydney) November 18, 2020

Warner enjoyed a wonderful IPL 2020

While captaining Sunrisers in the recently concluded IPL 2020, Warner etched his name in record books as he became the first-ever player in the history of IPL to score 500+ runs in six consecutive seasons.

The ‘pocket dynamite’ finished IPL 2020 with 548 runs in 16 games. In the previous edition, he had scored 692 runs in 12 matches. David missed the 2018 edition of IPL as he was serving a one-year ban for his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal.

In 2017, he had clubbed 641 runs, while in 2016, the Aussie opener had amassed 848 runs. Similarly, in 2015 and 2014, the southpaw had made 562 and 528 runs.