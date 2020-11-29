Dawid Malan shine in 2nd T20I as England seal the series against South Africa

England defeated South Africa by five wickets in the second T20I on Sunday.

Dawid Malan slammed a match-winning 55 to take his side over the finish line.

England defeated South Africa by four wickets in the second T20 International at Boland Park in Paarl on Sunday. The victory also led England to seal the three-match series with one game remaining.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England win by 4️⃣ wickets 🎉 They seal a series victory with a game to spare 🏆 #SAvENG scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/XjghsWVpVf pic.twitter.com/UAIYqkJs4d

— ICC (@ICC) November 29, 2020

Chasing 147, England batsman Dawid Malan exhibited fine show to take his side over the finish line. Malan slammed 55 from 40 balls with the help of seven fours and one six.

English skipper Eoin Morgan remained unbeaten on 26 off 17 balls while Jos Buttler also contributed with 22 from 15 deliveries.

England bowlers produced superb bowling to restrict South Africa at 146/6

Earlier, quality bowling by England restricted South Africa at 146/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Skipper Quinton de Kock scored the highest 30 runs off 18 deliveries. Van der Dussen and George Linde also made valuable contributions with 25 not out, and 29 runs respectively.

🏏 CHANGE OF INNINGS

A 44-run 6th-wicket partnership between Rassie vd Dussen and George Linde helped us post a respectable score at the halfway mark of the match. 🇿🇦 #Proteas 146/6 after 20 overs Ball by ball action right here 👉 https://t.co/8Raftn1H0l#SAvENG #KFCT20 pic.twitter.com/GUMRLDwCgt

— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) November 29, 2020

For the visiting side, leg-spinner Adil Rashid was the most successful bowler. He picked up two wickets for 23 in his quota of four overs

Apart from Rashid, Jofra Archer (1/18), Tom Curran (1/37) and Chris Jordan (1/29) also bagged one wicket each.