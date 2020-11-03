England announces the T20I and ODI squads for South Africa tour

England have picked 23 players for South Africa tour.

The players and support staff will leave for Cape Town on November 16.

England have announced the squads for their limited over series in South Africa later this month. The T20I outfit is at full-strength as England is looking ahead at next year’s T20 World Cup in India while Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Sam Curran will be rested for the ODI matches to follow.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have named 23 players in all with 10 of them featuring in both squads. Stokes, Archer, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan and Dawid Malan have only been picked for the T20Is while Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Lewis Gregory, Liam Livingstone and Olly Stone have just been included in the 50-over squad.

There is no place in either squad for Joe Denly, who played in the T20I series against Australia at the end of their home season, while Sam Billings has been selected for the T20I series.

The players and support staff will leave for Cape Town on November 16. Eoin Morgan & Co. will play one 50-over intra-squad practice match and two T20s in preparation for the two series which will be played behind closed doors.

The first T20I will be played at Newlands on November 27. The second and third matches will take place at the same venue on November 29 and December 1 before the ODI series begins three days later and concludes with games on December 4 and 9.

England squads for limited-over series against South Africa:

T20Is: Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

ODIs: Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Lewis Gregory, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Reserves across both formats: Jake Ball, Tom Banton, Tom Helm.