Fawad Alam loses calm after a reporter asks him about his poor record in international cricket

Fawad Alam got angry at the reporter during a media interaction.

The Pakistani batsman recently made a return to the Test team after a gap of 10-years.

Not on many occasions, fans witness cricketers losing calm while interacting with media. But sometimes, even the coolest players lose their tempo. A similar incident happened when Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam could not keep his cool while talking to the media.

It all happened when a journalist asked the batsman about his failure in the international arena.

During the media interaction, the reporter told Fawad that ‘the fire was missing’ in him when he made his return for Pakistan. The reporter further asked whether Fawad has become a domestic-level player only.

“You always score big [in domestic cricket], but recently you got a chance as well [in international cricket] but the way you perform in domestic cricket … the same fire was missing in Tests. What was the reason for that? Is it that after such a long time away from international cricket, you have become limited to a domestic-level player? Is there something amiss?” the reporter asked.

Fawad was clearly not happy with the question as he hit back at the reporter by saying, “Are you saying that I’ve become limited to domestic cricket?”

Soon, the media person responded and said that the question he asked was not his personal opinion but a growing perception. However, Fawad was not satisfied as he told the reporter, “First, you clarify whether the people are saying that, or are you?”

Fawad didn’t enjoy a pleasing return to Test team

Not to mention that Fawad recently returned to Pakistan’s Test team after a decade when he was picked for the tour of England.

During his time away from international cricket, Fawad scored a plethora of runs in domestic cricket which paved the way for him to make a return to the national team. However, Fawad failed to impress on his comeback as he was out for a duck.

Before playing against England in August this year, his last Test appearance had come in 2009. But, the left-handed batsman did get opportunities in the limited-overs team. Between 2010 and 2015, he appeared in 38 ODIs and 24 T20 Internationals before being dropped.