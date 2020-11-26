From Sourav Ganguly to Virat Kohli: Cricketers pay rich tributes to football legend Diego Maradona

Cricketers paid tributes to football legend Diego Maradona.

Maradona, 60, passed away on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, legendary footballer and 1986 World Cup-winner Diego Maradona passed away at the age of 60. As per media reports, Maradona suffered a heart attack at his home in the outskirts of Buenos Aires on Wednesday.

In 2001, Maradona was named one of the two greatest in the sport’s history, alongside Pele, by FIFA. His impact was not limited to just one sport as many cricketers paid tributes to one of the finest football players of all time.

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly had played with Maradona in a charity match when the iconic football player came to Kolkata in 2017. Ganguly paid a heartfelt tribute to his hero.

“My hero no more ..my mad genius rest in peace ..I watched football for you,” tweeted Ganguly.

Batting phenom Sachin Tendulkar felt that not only football but the world of sport has lost one of its greatest.

“Football and the world of sports has lost one of its greatest players today. Rest in Peace Diego Maradona! You shall be missed,” Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

Current India captain Virat Kohli termed Maradona as a ‘True Genius’ while paying tribute to the former Argentina captain.

“RIP Diego Maradona. He changed the way the beautiful game of football is played. True genius,” tweeted Kohli.

RIP Diego Maradona. He changed the way the beautiful game of football is played. True genius.

Here’s how other cricketers paid homage to Maradona

I still can't believe my childhood hero, Maradona is no more..He was my biggest inspiration …How his number 10 jersey became my favourite and I added that number in my team jersey ..I will miss you every minute my hero..May your soul rest in peace🙏#Legend #Maradona #10 pic.twitter.com/squMm337Lm — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) November 25, 2020

Big big loss! Our childhood star who gave us so many memories to cherish & celebrate. Saddened to hear about the demise of The legend #diegomaradona. You will live on in hearts & memories. pic.twitter.com/hyHbdSKqqi — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 25, 2020

Such sad news of the passing of an icon and a legend. A man who defined an era and brought joy and inspiration to many millions around the world. Rest In Peace Diego Maradona. — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) November 25, 2020

One of the greatest icons of the game Diego Maradona passes away, a very sad day for World sports. Condolences to his family, friends and well-wishers. pic.twitter.com/JGFtQJ0vDu — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 25, 2020

Soo sad to hear the news of the passing of #diegomaradona #ripmaradona What a thrill it was to watch him play as a kid 😢 pic.twitter.com/DPtKh1LYum — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) November 25, 2020

Growing up….Football was Diego Maradona. Diego Maradona was football. 2020 has taken away one more jewel…. 😢 R.I.P Legend. #Sad — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 25, 2020

In my childhood I didn’t follow football much but definitely knew who #Maradona was. RIP legend… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 25, 2020

Arguably one of the greatest sportsman of all time. Saddened to hear about the passing away of the great Diego Maradona.

My heartfelt condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/L7ewMHOnnJ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 25, 2020

Rest in peace, legend! A big loss to the world of sport. Farewell, Maradona. pic.twitter.com/YqmqEJOE2M — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 26, 2020

Not many in Sport can say they inspired a generation … But the greatest inspire many generations … That’s exactly what #DiegoMaradona did … THE GREATEST … #RIPDiego — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 25, 2020

This is a huge loss!

Diego Maradona was the reason I started watching football and the aura he had on the field was just amazing.

The hand of God is in God's hand now

Rest in peace 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/KEiNNe6Gad — Vinod Kambli (@vinodkambli349) November 25, 2020