From Sourav Ganguly to Virat Kohli: Cricketers pay rich tributes to football legend Diego Maradona

Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli pay their tributes to football legend Diego Maradona (Image Source: Twitter)

  • Cricketers paid tributes to football legend Diego Maradona.

  • Maradona, 60, passed away on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, legendary footballer and 1986 World Cup-winner Diego Maradona passed away at the age of 60. As per media reports, Maradona suffered a heart attack at his home in the outskirts of Buenos Aires on Wednesday.


In 2001, Maradona was named one of the two greatest in the sport’s history, alongside Pele, by FIFA. His impact was not limited to just one sport as many cricketers paid tributes to one of the finest football players of all time.

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly had played with Maradona in a charity match when the iconic football player came to Kolkata in 2017. Ganguly paid a heartfelt tribute to his hero.


“My hero no more ..my mad genius rest in peace ..I watched football for you,” tweeted Ganguly.

Batting phenom Sachin Tendulkar felt that not only football but the world of sport has lost one of its greatest.

“Football and the world of sports has lost one of its greatest players today. Rest in Peace Diego Maradona! You shall be missed,” Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.



Current India captain Virat Kohli termed Maradona as a ‘True Genius’ while paying tribute to the former Argentina captain.

“RIP Diego Maradona. He changed the way the beautiful game of football is played. True genius,” tweeted Kohli.

Here’s how other cricketers paid homage to Maradona

