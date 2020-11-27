Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh leads birthday wishes for Suresh Raina as he turns 34

Suresh Raina turned 34 on November 27, 2020. (Pic Source: Twitter)

  • Suresh Raina turned 34 on Friday.

  • Raina's former India teammates led the birthday wishes for him.

Former India international Suresh Raina turned 34 on Friday (November 27), and his former teammates Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh led the wishes for the southpaw.


Taking to Gambhir wrote, “Happy birthday @ImRaina! Cheers to all our memorable moments, I wish you the best of health & happiness! Have a great year ahead.”

“Sureshi boy! It’s your birthday! Here’s wishing you great success in all your endeavors. Get back to smashing the ball out of the park! Have a wonderful day today and a great year ahead @ImRaina,” Yuvraj captioned his Twitter post.



The three left-handed batsmen were part of the Indian team which won the 2011 ODI World Cup, under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

Raina also received wishes from former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif, Harbhajan Singh, Jonty Rhodes and Irfan Pathan among the others.

Raina played 226 ODIs, 78 T20Is and 18 Tests for India and scored nearly 8,000 runs across formats. Though the Muradnagar-born has announced his retirement from international cricket, he continues to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

