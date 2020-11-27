Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh leads birthday wishes for Suresh Raina as he turns 34

Suresh Raina turned 34 on Friday.

Raina's former India teammates led the birthday wishes for him.

Former India international Suresh Raina turned 34 on Friday (November 27), and his former teammates Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh led the wishes for the southpaw.

Happy birthday @ImRaina! Cheers to all our memorable moments, I wish you the best of health & happiness! Have a great year ahead.

Happy birthday @ImRaina! Cheers to all our memorable moments, I wish you the best of health & happiness! Have a great year ahead. pic.twitter.com/bcbf5U5IJV

— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 27, 2020

“Sureshi boy! It’s your birthday! Here’s wishing you great success in all your endeavors. Get back to smashing the ball out of the park! Have a wonderful day today and a great year ahead @ImRaina,” Yuvraj captioned his Twitter post.

Sureshi boy! It's your birthday! Here's wishing you great success in all your endeavors. Get back to smashing the ball out of the park! Have a wonderful day today and a great year ahead 👍🏻@ImRaina pic.twitter.com/ogv2YD0XYE — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 27, 2020

The three left-handed batsmen were part of the Indian team which won the 2011 ODI World Cup, under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

Raina also received wishes from former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif, Harbhajan Singh, Jonty Rhodes and Irfan Pathan among the others.

Wishing my teammate and friend @ImRaina a very happy birthday.

Your enthusiasm on the field has always been infectious. Have a great year ahead. pic.twitter.com/2yUBC4tcva

— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 27, 2020

Many more happy returns of the day @ImRaina . May you have a smashing year ahead. Best wishes for all that you do. pic.twitter.com/GrWXOFUaC3

— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 27, 2020

Raina played 226 ODIs, 78 T20Is and 18 Tests for India and scored nearly 8,000 runs across formats. Though the Muradnagar-born has announced his retirement from international cricket, he continues to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL).