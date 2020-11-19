Hardik Pandya leads birthday wishes for MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi

MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi celebrated her 32nd birthday on Thursday.

Sakshi was wished by Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur and others on her special day.

Sakshi, the wife of former India skipper MS Dhoni, turned 32 on November 19. She celebrated her birthday with her husband and their daughter Ziva in Dubai. The family was joined by some close friends and as soon as the clock struck 12 wishes came pouring in for Sakshi on social media as well.

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya uploaded a picture with Sakshi to wish the latter on her special day.

Popular singer and music composer Guru Randhawa, who is a good friend of Sakshi, shared a throwback photo to wish the birthday girl.

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia, singer-turned-model Sophie Choudry and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Shardul Thakur also followed suit as they cherished their unforgettable memories and special bond with Sakshi.

Talking about Dhoni, he was last seen in action during the recently-concluded IPL where he led Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

However, the yellow brigade didn’t have the best season of IPL this time as they finished seventh in the points table and failed to make it to the playoffs for the first time in tournament’s history.

Dhoni, who bid farewell to international cricket on August 15 this year, struggled to find form with the bat too as he scored just 200 runs from 14 matches at a poor average of 25.