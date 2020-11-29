‘He promised to marry me, got me pregnant’: Woman accuses Pakistan captain Babar Azam of sexual abuse

A woman has accused Babar Azam of sexually and physically abusing her.

Pakistan journalist Saj Sadiq shared a video clip on social media of the woman making the allegations.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has landed in hot water as a woman has accused him of sexual abuse. In an explosive press conference on Saturday, a woman, who claimed they are school friends, said that she backed Babar during his tough times and also helped him financially.

She further revealed that Babar exploited her for ten years and gave her false marriage hopes while stating the star cricketer got her pregnant and threatened to beat her. A video clip of the woman addressing a press conference was shared by Pakistan journalist Saj Sadiq on social media.

“He promised to marry me, he got me pregnant, he beat me up, he threatened me and he used me,” the lady was quoted as saying.

“I have known Babar since the time he had nothing to do with cricket. He was from a poor household. I hope all my brothers and sisters here are going to help me get justice so that no daughter gets to go through what I have. Babar and I have grown up in the same colony, we used to stay together,” she added.

“He was my school friend. In 2010, he proposed to me and I accepted his proposal. He in fact proposed to me after coming to my house. As time progressed, our understanding got better. We had planned to get married and informed our families too but they refused,” she added.

“Then Babar and I decided to have a court marriage. In 2011, Babar and I eloped and having promised me of marriage, kept me at rented places. During that time, I kept asking him to get married but he said ‘we are not in a position to. With time, we will get married’,” the women added further.

So this lady has made accusations against Babar Azam "he promised to marry me, he got me pregnant, he beat me up, he threatened me and he used me"

Video courtesy 24NewsHD pic.twitter.com/PTkvdM4WW2 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 28, 2020

Babar is currently in New Zealand on a 14-day quarantine period as he will be leading Pakistan in the upcoming series against the hosts. The 26-year-old was appointed as Test captain of his national team earlier this month as he replaced Azhar Ali. Babar is now the captain for Pakistan in all three formats.