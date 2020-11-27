Here’s why Australia, India players are wearing black armbands during 1st ODI in Sydney

Australia have won the toss and elected to bat first in the ODI series opener against India.

Both sides are wearing black armbands in the Sydney ODI.

Australia captain Aaron Finch have won the toss and elected to bat in the first ODI of the 3-match series against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The Aussies have made just one change in their playing XI which defeated England to seal the series in September, with fit Steve Smith returning to the side, leaving Mitchell Marsh out.

India, on the other hand, have made three changes in their XI which last played in February against New Zealand, with Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and Mohammad Shami coming in for Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey and Shardul Thakur.

For the first time, Virat Kohli and Co. are competing for points in the ICC World Cup Super League, which will determine qualification for the 2023 World Cup.

Ten points will be awarded to the winner of the match. Australia already have 20 points in their pocket after 2-1 series win over England.

Australia XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah

India, Australia players wear black armbands

The Indian and Australian cricketers are wearing black armbands in the Sydney ODI and also observed a minute’s silence ahead of the scheduled start of play on Friday in honour of Dean Jones and Phillip Hughes.

#TeamIndia are sporting black armbands to pay their tributes to Dean Jones and in memory of Phillip Hughes, who passed away on this day six years ago.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/0O8wJT5VIq

— BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2020

Jones, who had played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs for his country, was in Mumbai as part of IPL official broadcaster’s commentary panel when he passed away due to a cardiac arrest on September 24.