“He’s probably the best one-day player of all time”: Aaron Finch heaps praise on Virat Kohli

India's tour of Australia 2020-21 will begin with three-match ODI series on November 27.

Aaron Finch and Virat Kolhi were teammates at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 before they reached Australia this month to full the mandatory quarantine rules ahead of the upcoming series.

Ahead of the ODI leg beginning from November 27, Australia’s limited-overs captain Finch heaped praise on his Indian counterpart, hailing him as the ‘best one-day player of all time’.

“If you look at his record, it’s second to none. It really is remarkable,” Finch said during an online news conference on Thursday.

“What we have to keep in mind is that we have to keep looking to get him out.

“When you go away from that and you look to contain players, you can miss a trick. He’s probably the best one-day player of all time, so it’s about sticking to our plans and being really committed in that regard,” the 34-year-old added.

Kohli is one of the leading batsmen in all formats of the game and his records speak volumes about his ability. The Aussies would have to find new ways to dismiss the Indian skipper.

After the three ODIs, both teams will lock horns in three T20Is and four Test matches.

ODI squads:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Agarwal, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade, Sean Abbott, Andrew Tye, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams.