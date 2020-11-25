ICC Awards of The Decade: From Virat Kohli to Mithali Raj; India dominates in nominations

ICC releases nominations for 'Awards of the Decade' under various categories.

Virat Kohli features in every category for Men's cricket.

On Tuesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) released the nominations for ICC Awards of The Decade. Indian captain Virat Kohli, who owned the past decade after scoring 20,960 international runs (most by any player in the history of the game), dominated in the nominations as well.

Kohli has featured in the top category- ‘Player of the Decade’– as well as in the Test, ODI, and T2oI categories separately.

Champion off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who picked the maximum number of wickets (564) in the past decade, is another Indian to be nominated in ‘Player of The Decade’ category.

Opening batsman Rohit Sharma and former India skipper MS Dhoni have been nominated in ‘ODI Player of the Decade’ category.

When it comes to Women’s cricket, Mithali Raj got a place in ‘Player of the Decade’ and ‘ODI Player of the Decade’. At the same time, veteran fast bowler Jhulan Goswami has been nominated in the latter category.

Here is the complete list of nominees: