ICC Awards of The Decade: From Virat Kohli to Mithali Raj; India dominates in nominations

ICC releases nominations for 'Awards of the Decade' under various categories.
Virat Kohli features in every category for Men's cricket.
On Tuesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) released the nominations for ICC Awards of The Decade. Indian captain Virat Kohli, who owned the past decade after scoring 20,960 international runs (most by any player in the history of the game), dominated in the nominations as well.
Kohli has featured in the top category- ‘Player of the Decade’– as well as in the Test, ODI, and T2oI categories separately.
Champion off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who picked the maximum number of wickets (564) in the past decade, is another Indian to be nominated in ‘Player of The Decade’ category.
Opening batsman Rohit Sharma and former India skipper MS Dhoni have been nominated in ‘ODI Player of the Decade’ category.
When it comes to Women’s cricket, Mithali Raj got a place in ‘Player of the Decade’ and ‘ODI Player of the Decade’. At the same time, veteran fast bowler Jhulan Goswami has been nominated in the latter category.
Here is the complete list of nominees:
- ICC Men’s Player of The Decade Nominees: Virat Kohli (India), Ravichandran Ashwin (India), Steve Smith (Australia), AB de Villiers (South Africa), Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Joe Root (England).
- ICC Men’s Test Player of The Decade Nominees: Virat Kohli (India), Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka), Yasir Shah (Pakistan), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Joe Root (England), James Anderson (England), Steve Smith (Australia).
- ICC Men’s ODI Player of the Decade Nominees: Rohit Sharma (India), MS Dhoni (India), Virat Kohli (India), Mitchell Starc (Australia), AB de Villiers (South Africa), Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka), Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka).
- ICC Men’s T20I Player of the Decade Nominees: Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Chris Gayle (West Indies), Virat Kohli (India), Rohit Sharma (India), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Imran Tahir (South Africa), Aaron Finch (Australia).
- ICC Men’s Associate Player of the Decade Nominees: Peter Borren (Netherlands), Kyle Coetzer (Scotland), Asad Vala (Papua New Guinea), Paras Khadka (Nepal), Callum Macleod (Scotland), Richie Berrington (Scotland).
- ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade Nominees: Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka), MS Dhoni (India), Virat Kohli (India), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Brendon McCullum (New Zealand), Anya Shrubsole (England), Katherine Brunt (England), Misbah-ul-Haq (Pakistan), Daniel Vettori (New Zealand).
- ICC Women’s Player of the Decade Nominees: Sarah Taylor (England), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Mithali Raj (India), Meg Lanning (Australia), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies), Suzie Bates (New Zealand).
- ICC Women’s ODI Player of the Decade Nominees: Jhulan Goswami (India), Meg Lanning (Australia), Suzie Bates (New Zealand), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Mithali Raj (India), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies).
- ICC Women’s T20I Player of the Decade Nominees: Anya Shrubsole (England), Meg Lanning (Australia), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Alyssa Healy (Australia), Deandra Dottin (West Indies).
- ICC Women’s Associate Player of the Decade Nominees: Sterre Kalis (Netherlands), Nattakan Chantam (Thailand), Chanida Sutthiruang (Thailand), Sornnorin Tippoch (Thailand), Sarah Bryce (Scotland), Kathryn Bruce (Scotland).