ICC Tribunal rules Nuwan Zoysa guilty of 3 offences under Anti-Corruption Code

Zoysa has been found guilty of three corruption offences.

The Colombo-born played 30 Tests and 95 ODIs for Sri Lanka.

Former Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Zoysa has been found guilty of breaching the International Cricket Council (ICC) anti-corruption code, two years after he was charged.

The charges against Zoysa are related to the 2017 T10 League in the United Arab Emirates when he was Sri Lanka’s bowling coach.

The 42-year-old has been declared guilty of violating:

Article 2.1.1 “for being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect(s) of a match.”

Article 2.1.4, which involves “directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any Participant to breach Code Article 2.1.”

Article 2.4.4 which deals with “failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code.”

Zoysa made his debut for Sri Lanka during a Test series against New Zealand in March 1997.

The left-armer notched up 64 wickets in 30 matches he played for the national side in the longest format of the game. He also has 108 ODI scalps to his name in 95 games.

With inputs from Cricbuzz