IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC: Telecast, live streaming details – Where to watch in India, US, UK & other countries

The IPL 2020 Final between MI and DC will take place at the Dubai International Stadium.

Here are the TV channels and live streaming details for the summit clash.

In the last match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Mumbai Indians (MI) will compete with Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (November 10).

MI have already beaten DC thrice in this season and would hope to repeat the same performances. On the other hand, for DC, motivation will be on an all-time high as this is the first time that the Delhi-based franchise have reached the IPL final and would want to leave their mark in the tournament’s history.

Both were the top two teams in the league stage, therefore, this match will also determine who has been the best in the tournament.

MI vs DC, Head to Head

Played: 27 | MI won: 15 | DC won: 12 | NR: 0

Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Saurabh Tiwary, James Pattinson, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Praveen Dubey, Harshal Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Lalit Yadav

TV channels and Live streaming details

Match Timings: 2:00 PM GMT, 6:00 PM (Local), 7:30 PM (IST)

India: Star Sports, Hotstar and JioTV

South Africa: SuperSport

UK and Ireland: Sky Sports

Australia: Fox Sports, Kayo Sports

USA: Hotstar US

Canada: Hotstar Canada

New Zealand: SkySport

Middle-East & North Africa: BeIN Sports

Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on YuppTV from Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Australia, Continental Europe (except UK and Ireland), South and Central America, Central Asia and South-East Asia (excluding Singapore) countries.