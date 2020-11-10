IPL 2020 Final: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI and Pitch Report

MI will lock horns with DC in the much-awaited IPL 2020 final on Tuesday.

Capitals might replace Pravin Dubey with Harshal Patel.

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will witness the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday.

DC have thrice faced MI this season and have been beaten by the defending champions each time. Apart from MI, the Capitals have defeated all other teams in the competition at least once.

Shreyas Iyer & Co. will look to break their Mumbai jinx, while Rohit Sharma’s brigade shall concentrate on beating DC once again to win IPL title for the record fifth time.

Pitch report

Dew will play a crucial role in Dubai, and the captains will have it in mind. But because it’s the final, both the teams will look to bat first and set a big total after winning the toss.

Playing Combination

Mumbai Indians

Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Delhi Capitals

Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey/Harshal Patel.

DC vs SRH, IPL T20 fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Quinton de Kock (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Kieron Pollard, Marcus Stoinis, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Anrich Nortje, Ravichandran Ashwin.

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan; Vice-captain: Jasprit Bumrah

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin.

Captain: Quinton de Kock; Vice-captain: Kagiso Rabada

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Saurabh Tiwary, James Pattinson, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Praveen Dubey, Harshal Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Lalit Yadav.