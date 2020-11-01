IPL 2020: Gautam Gambhir reveals which player will become ‘one of the top most all-rounders across formats’

Gambhir reckoned that CSK need to make few changes for 2021 edition.

For the first time CSK haven’t managed to make it to the playoffs in IPL history.

The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has been a disaster season for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The playoff doors have been closed for MS Dhoni & Co., and they would be hoping for better performance next year. This also means that CSK will have to do some changes in the 2021 edition of the cash-rich league.

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir also believes that CSK needs to have a revamped squad in the next edition. While speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Gambhir predicted that fans might see a new CSK team in the fourteenth season.

“They (CSK) have got age, not on their side. They need to revamp the entire squad. There are guys in the squad who are talented, but it’s difficult to continue with most of them. You might just see one or two faces, but probably you would see a completely new CSK going into the auction in 2021,” said Gambhir.

“CSK have a history of not being so active in the auction. They will probably be the most active team at the auction table. I’m sure you are going to see a good young side. There will a bit of experience but there will a lot of energy because I don’t see this current player continuing for a very long time,” he added.

“CSK would retain him:” Gambhir on Sam Curran

The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper heaped praises on CSK all-rounder Sam Curran. Gambhir opined that Curran would become the top-most all-rounders across formats.

Gambhir articulated that CSK would like to retain a couple of players from the present lot and the English cricketer Curran will be one of them.

“There is a lot to be changed in the squad. The only silver lining in this entire squad has been Sam Curran. He is someone I would definitely like to continue with because he is someone who is young and going to get better every year. He is probably going to become one of the top-most all-rounders across formats,” the 39-year-old added further.