IPL 2020: Kieron Pollard reveals who is the ‘smarter Pandya’ between Krunal and Hardik

Kieron Pollard shed light on his relationship with Pandya brothers.

Pollard heaped praises on Hardik's extraordinary abilities and supreme confidence.

West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard has been associated with Mumbai Indians (MI) from a long time. In these so many years, he has developed a strong bonding with few players. Pollard, recently opened up on his companionship with Pandya brothers – Krunal and Krunal. He said that the friendship between the three remains as much on the field as it is off the field.

The trio of Pollard, Hardik and Krunal are valuable assets for the Mumbai-based franchise. More often than not, they perform in crunch situations and help their side to win crucial games. Speaking about both the brothers, Pollard went on to describe Krunal as the ‘smarter Pandya’.

“As I always say, there is Hardik Pandya, and then there is the smarter Pandya (Krunal). For us the relationship that we have off the field transcends onto the cricket field,” said Pollard in a video shared by MI on Twitter.

“We share some of the same sort of sentiments, the kind of people that we are in terms of just wanting to help, and just enjoying the moment and being thankful and grateful for whatever opportunities that is presented to us,” he added.

“Hardik is always happy and confident”: Pollard

Pollard showered praiseworthy comments on Hardik concerning the confidence the latter shows on and off the field. The 33-year-old even termed both Hardik and Krunal as ‘Good People’.

“They (Pandya brothers) are more open and louder, but they are not like that just off the field, when they go on to the cricket field, the flair that they show, Hardik especially, that aspect of it, he goes out, backs himself, he is confident. So these are some of the things that we share in common,” Pollard remarked.

“The way that they are, they are like good people. And you will find it very difficult not to like these individuals. Hardik for his confidence, no matter what, he is confident. He is always happy, always there, and then there is Krunal. But these fellows are amazing,” the Trinidadian added further.

The Caribbean superstar stated that they have a mutual respect for each other and common understanding, which eventually help the team.

“When it’s off, it’s fun, it’s all games, but when it is time for business and serious talks as well, we have that, so that sort of mutual respect, and that common understanding, goes a long way,” concluded Pollard.

MI will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. While MI have already won the title four times, DC have qualified in the mega stage for the first time in the history of the tournament.

Speaking about their performances in the ongoing thirteenth season of the cash-rich league, Hardik has amassed 278 runs from 13 matches at a strike rate of 182.89 with one fifty.

Similarly, Pollard has accumulated 259 runs from 15 games at a strike rate of 190.44 with one half-century. The West Indies cricketer has also taken four wickets. Krunal, on the other hand, has scored 108 runs in 15 fixtures and picked up six wickets in the competition.