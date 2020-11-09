IPL 2020: Marcus Stoinis explains why he carried ‘Hulk’ figure in the post-match presentation

Stoinis, with all-round show against SRH, guided DC to their first-ever IPL final.

DC will now meet Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 final to be played on November 10.

On Sunday, Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 17 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi to qualify for the Indian Premier League (IPL) final for the first time in their 13-year long history. The chief architect behind DC’s epic win was Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.

In the absence of Prithvi Shaw, Stoinis was asked to open the innings for DC, and the move clearly worked for the Shreyas Iyer-led side. The Western Australian managed to score 38 runs off 27 balls with the help of five fours and one six.

After impressing everyone with his willow, Stoinis performed outstandingly well with the ball as well. He picked up three crucial wickets during SRH’s chase. In his very first over, Stonis gave a double blow to Sunrisers by getting rid of Priyam Garg and Manish Pandey.

In the 17th over, Stonis picked the big wicket of Kane Williamson, who scored 67 runs off 45 balls. He finished the contest with figures of 3-0-26-3. For his brilliant show, Stoinis received the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

Reason behind Stoinis carrying the ‘Hulk’ figure

After the game, Stoinis grabbed everyone’s attention when he was seen carrying a toy figure of ‘The Hulk’.

Stoinis took the same to the post-match discussion with skipper Iyer and revealed that he looks up to Hulk as an inspiration. ‘The Hulk’ is a character created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. It is a superhero from the Marvel Comics.

More often than not, Stoinis prefers to celebrate like ‘The Hulk’ whenever he picks up wickets by flexing his muscles.