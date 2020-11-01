IPL 2020, Match 53: Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI & Pitch Report

CSK will face KXIP in the 53rd match of IPL 2020 on Sunday.

Shardul Thakur might feature in the playing XI of CSK.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the 53rd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

While CSK is out from the playoffs race, KXIP still have a chance to finish in top-four as they are currently occupying the fifth spot in the points table.

Pitch and weather report

When it comes to day games, then teams batting first have won three out of four matches (including a Super Over) in Abu Dhabi.

With a clear sky, the temperature will hover around 26 degree Celsius, while humidity shall be approximately 69%.

Playing Combinations

Chennai Super Kings

Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Karn Sharma/Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi.

Kings XI Punjab

Probable XI: KL Rahul, Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

Head to Head

Played: 23 | CSK won: 13 | KXIP won: 9

CSK vs KXIP, IPL T20 fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

KL Rahul (wk), MS Dhoni (wk), Chris Gayle, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar.

Captain: Chris Gayle; Vice-Captain: Sam Curran

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

KL Rahul (wk), MS Dhoni (wk), N Jagadeesan, Chris Gayle, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Ravindra Jadeja, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar.

Captain: KL Rahul; Vice-Captain: Deepak Chahar

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c, wk), N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Imran Tahir, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Monu Kumar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, KM Asif.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c, wk), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sheldon Cottrell, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar.