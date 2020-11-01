IPL 2020, Match 54: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals – Fantasy Tips, Playing XI & Broadcast Details

KKR will compete on RR in Match 54 of the IPL 2020.

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium should be good one to bat on.

With a hope to seal a place in the playoffs, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will play their final game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 when they square off in Match 54 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

In their last meeting this season, KKR had come out on top, beating RR by 37 runs. While KKR will be looking to secure another win against Steve Smith and Co., RR will be seeking to complete a hat-trick of wins.

Playing Combinations

Kolkata Knight Riders

Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Pat Cummins, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti/Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy

Rajasthan Royals

Probable XI: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi

Head to Head

Played: 21 | KKR won: 11 | RR won: 10

KKR vs RR, IPL T20 fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan, Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sunil Narine, Jofra Archer, Varun Chakravarthy, Pat Cummins, Shreyas Gopal

Captain: Ben Stokes; Vice-Captain: Shubman Gill

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk), Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Lockie Ferguson, Jofra Archer, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi, Rahul Tewatia

Captain: Eoin Morgan, Vice-Captain: Jofra Archer

Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi, Andre Russell, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth, Chris Green, Tim Seifert, Nikhil Naik, Siddhesh Lad, Sandeep Warrier

Rajasthan Royals: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wk), Steve Smith (c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Aniruddha Joshi, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

