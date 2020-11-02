IPL 2020 – Twitter reactions: Dhawan, Rahane star as DC beat RCB to book the second spot in points table

Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane (Image Source: Iplt20)

  • DC defeated RCB by 6 wickets and sealed the second spot in the points table.

  • Despite losing the contest, RCB have also qualified for the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 6 wickets in the 55th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.


Chasing 153, Capitals had a terrible start as they lost opening batsman Prithvi Shaw early in the second over for 9 runs.

Shikhar Dhawan (54) and Ajinkya Rahane (60) put together a match-winning stand of 88 runs for the second wicket. Dhawan scored his third fifty of the season before Shahbaz Ahmed dismissed him. Soon Ajinkya also reached his half-century before Washington Sundar sent him back into the dugout.


In the end, DC chased down the target with one over to spare to qualify for the playoffs. RCB, despite losing, have also reached the final four.

Devdutt Padikkal propel RCB to 152/7

Earlier, youngster Devdutt Padikkal (50) shined with the bat yet again for the Challengers. The left-handed batsman scored his fifth half-century in the ongoing thirteenth season of the cash-rich league.

Apart from Padikkal, RCB skipper Virat Kohli (29) and AB de Villiers (35) made valuable contributions to guide their side to 152 for seven.


For Capitals, Anrich Nortje picked up three wickets while Kagiso Rabada bagged two scalps. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also claimed one wicket.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

