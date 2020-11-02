IPL 2020 – Twitter reactions: Dhawan, Rahane star as DC beat RCB to book the second spot in points table

DC defeated RCB by 6 wickets and sealed the second spot in the points table.

Despite losing the contest, RCB have also qualified for the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 6 wickets in the 55th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Chasing 153, Capitals had a terrible start as they lost opening batsman Prithvi Shaw early in the second over for 9 runs.

Shikhar Dhawan (54) and Ajinkya Rahane (60) put together a match-winning stand of 88 runs for the second wicket. Dhawan scored his third fifty of the season before Shahbaz Ahmed dismissed him. Soon Ajinkya also reached his half-century before Washington Sundar sent him back into the dugout.

In the end, DC chased down the target with one over to spare to qualify for the playoffs. RCB, despite losing, have also reached the final four.

Devdutt Padikkal propel RCB to 152/7

Earlier, youngster Devdutt Padikkal (50) shined with the bat yet again for the Challengers. The left-handed batsman scored his fifth half-century in the ongoing thirteenth season of the cash-rich league.

Apart from Padikkal, RCB skipper Virat Kohli (29) and AB de Villiers (35) made valuable contributions to guide their side to 152 for seven.

For Capitals, Anrich Nortje picked up three wickets while Kagiso Rabada bagged two scalps. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also claimed one wicket.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Well done to @DelhiCapitals and @RCBTweets on their qualification in the @IPL playoffs … one more spot left — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) November 2, 2020



That's that from Match 55.@DelhiCapitals win by 6 wickets and book the No.2 spot in #Dream11IPL 2020 Points Table. pic.twitter.com/QGkcH0TNtF — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 2, 2020



Delighted for @ajinkyarahane88 super innings. A cricketer who always delivers in the toughest situations. International cricket or #iplseason13 #DCvRCB #DCvsRCB — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) November 2, 2020



Haar kar jitne wale bhi baazigar hote hai… #rcb — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 2, 2020

RCB & DC have officially qualified for the playoffs — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) November 2, 2020

Top-2 in Points Table in each #IPL season: 2008 – RR, KXIP

2009 – Delhi, CSK

2010 – MI, DC

2011 – RCB, CSK

2012 – Delhi, KKR

2013 – CSK, MI

2014 – KXIP, KKR

2015 – CSK, MI

2016 – GL, RCB

2017 – MI, RPS

2018 – SRH, CSK

2019 – MI, CSK

2020 – MI, Delhi#IPL2020 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) November 2, 2020

So happy to watch @ajinkyarahane88 contribute in such a crucial game. Well played @DelhiCapitals much deserved number 2 spot.

We now have 3 playoff teams.

Let’s wait and watch if @KKRiders ‘s prayers are answered or Hyd makes it through!#DCvRCB #IPL2020 — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) November 2, 2020

Fair to say that both #RCB and #DC are going through now. #KKR to await the outcome of #MIvsSRH — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 2, 2020

A timely comeback by #DelhiCapitals . Heroes of win are players like Ashwin, Rahane and Dhawan who are not considered automatic choice in T20 for India by fans. That's why I always believe that a good player is always a good player, no matter what the format is.#DCvRCB #DCvsRCB — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) November 2, 2020

Both @DelhiCapitals & @RCBTweets qualify , some fine performances by Rabada, nortje. Shikhar n rahane helped #DC reach it to the second spot !! RCBvsDC #IPL2020 — Mithun Manhas (@MithunManhas) November 2, 2020

#DelhiCapitals wins against #RCB by 6 wickets. #DC gets valuable 2 points taking their total to 16 points and is number 2 on the points table. Both teams have qualified for Playoff.#RCBvDC — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) November 2, 2020

Brilliantly paced innings from Ajinkya Rahane, who scored 83.3% of his runs in front of square this evening. Across his career he scores just 61.1% in front of square.#IPL2020 #DCvRCB pic.twitter.com/WVIVBuXZLT — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) November 2, 2020