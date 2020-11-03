IPL 2020 – Twitter reactions: SRH’s Warner and Saha annihilate MI by 10 wickets to qualify for the playoffs

Wriddhiman Saha, David Warner (Image Source: Iplt20)

  • SRH defeated MI by 10 wickets to qualify for the playoffs.

  • Warner scored his fourth half-century in IPL 2020.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) thrashed Mumbai Indians (MI) by 10 wickets to book a place in the playoffs of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.


The opening pair of David Warner (85 not out) and Wriddhiman Saha (58 not out) completely dominated MI bowling and never really allowed them to come in the game.

The duo added an unbeaten stand of 151 runs to take their side over the line. With the victory, SRH have acquired the third spot in the points table.


Sunrisers will now meet Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday (November 6).

Kieron Pollard’s quickfire 41 off 25 guides MI to 149/8

Earlier, Rohit Sharma returned in the playing XI for MI and opened the innings with Quinton de Kock. However, the comeback game for the skipper wasn’t a pleasing one as Sandeep Sharma dismissed him for 4 runs.

Sandeep didn’t just stop there as a few runs later, the SRH pacer sent De Kock (25) back into the dugout.


Surya Kumar Yadav (36) and Ishan Kishan (33) tried to steady the innings by adding 42 runs for the third wicket. Both Surya and Kishan were looking set to shift the gears in order to accelerate the run-flow, but Shahbaz Nadeem broke the partnership by removing Surya in the 12th over. In the same over, Shahbaz dismissed Krunal Pandya for a duck. Rashid Khan also joined the party by sending Saurabh Tiwary (1) back to the hut.

Before Sunrisers could hold the grip on the game completely, Kieron Pollard came for the rescue. The Caribbean star played a quickfire 41 run knock to take MI to 149/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Pollard smashed two fours and four sixes.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

