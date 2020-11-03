IPL 2020 – Twitter reactions: SRH’s Warner and Saha annihilate MI by 10 wickets to qualify for the playoffs

SRH defeated MI by 10 wickets to qualify for the playoffs.

Warner scored his fourth half-century in IPL 2020.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) thrashed Mumbai Indians (MI) by 10 wickets to book a place in the playoffs of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The opening pair of David Warner (85 not out) and Wriddhiman Saha (58 not out) completely dominated MI bowling and never really allowed them to come in the game.

The duo added an unbeaten stand of 151 runs to take their side over the line. With the victory, SRH have acquired the third spot in the points table.

Sunrisers will now meet Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday (November 6).

Kieron Pollard’s quickfire 41 off 25 guides MI to 149/8

Earlier, Rohit Sharma returned in the playing XI for MI and opened the innings with Quinton de Kock. However, the comeback game for the skipper wasn’t a pleasing one as Sandeep Sharma dismissed him for 4 runs.

Sandeep didn’t just stop there as a few runs later, the SRH pacer sent De Kock (25) back into the dugout.

Surya Kumar Yadav (36) and Ishan Kishan (33) tried to steady the innings by adding 42 runs for the third wicket. Both Surya and Kishan were looking set to shift the gears in order to accelerate the run-flow, but Shahbaz Nadeem broke the partnership by removing Surya in the 12th over. In the same over, Shahbaz dismissed Krunal Pandya for a duck. Rashid Khan also joined the party by sending Saurabh Tiwary (1) back to the hut.

Before Sunrisers could hold the grip on the game completely, Kieron Pollard came for the rescue. The Caribbean star played a quickfire 41 run knock to take MI to 149/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Pollard smashed two fours and four sixes.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

So, after the last league match, we have got the 4 teams for @IPL 2020 playoffs. This is the reason we call the Indian Premier League as "The Best" T-20 tournament in the world. Top quality teams & top quality competition!! @mipaltan @DelhiCapitals @SunRisers @RCBTweets #IPL2020

— Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) November 3, 2020

Impressed with @Wriddhipops batting tonight!

An innings comprising of clever shots and intent #SRHvMI — Vinod Kambli (@vinodkambli349) November 3, 2020

SRH beat DC, RCB and MI in a row – the top-3 in the points table – to qualify for the playoffs. Well played @SunRisers#IPL2020 #SRHvDC — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) November 3, 2020

SRH last 3 wins: v DC: Win by 88 runs

v RCB: Win by 5 wickets

v MI: Win by 10 wickets SRH deserve to be in the playoffs. They are quite a dangerous team Wriddhiman Saha, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma have been the key Warner: 6th consecutive season when he has hit 500+ runs — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) November 3, 2020

David Warner – Since IPL 2014 (When he joined SRH) 2014- 528

2015- 562

2016- 848

2017- 641

2019- 692

2020- 513 500+ runs in six consecutive seasons. He's scored 3784 runs since start of 2014 IPL, more than any other player, despite missing the 2018 season.. Shared by my stato — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) November 3, 2020

Chalk and cheese was the difference when both the teams played on this pitch at Sharjah! congrats @SunRisers on playing well and qualifying. #sandeepsharma #shahbaznadeem #holder #warner #saha — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 3, 2020