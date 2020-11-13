IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag names 5 players who failed to live up to the expectations

Virender Sehwag has picked five players who flopped in IPL 2020.

Sehwag's list includes two batsmen, two all-rounders and one bowler.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 saw many players performing well above the expectations. Players like KL Rahul, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Kagiso Rabada ruled the charts in their respective departments.

However, some high-class cricketers failed to impress and ended IPL 2020 as the poor performers. Former India international Virender Sehwag reviewed the thirteenth season and picked such five players who had a disappointing season in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Sehwag shared a video on his Facebook page and named those five players who did not perform up to the desired mark. In no order, Sehwag started the proceedings by picking Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opener, Aaron Finch.

Finch played 12 matches in this season, scoring 268 runs at an average of 22.33 with only one half-century.

Next up on the list of Sehwag was Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) power-striker, Andre Russell. The ex-India skipper opined that Russell’s poor show in the competition was the reason KKR could not qualify in the playoffs. In the 2020 edition, the Caribbean cricketer only scored 117 runs in 10 games and picked up 6 wickets.

After Russell, it was the turn of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opening batsman Shane Watson. Sehwag said that along with fans, he had lots of hopes from Watson, but the Aussie all-rounder failed to deliver. Watson played 11 matches for the MS Dhoni-led CSK, in which he clubbed only 299 runs at an average of 29.90.

Maxwell and Steyn are other two picks of Sehwag

The 42-year-old picked Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell as another player who failed to perform in IPL 2020. Maxwell had a terrible season as in 13 games, he scored just 108 runs and claimed three wickets. Sehwag also took a dig at Maxwell’s whopping auction price (INR 10cr) and said, “This 10cr cheerleader proved costly for Punjab had a highly paid vacation in IPL 2020”.

Sehwag then shifted his focus towards RCB paceman Dale Steyn. He reckoned that this time around Dale wasn’t lethal at all. Viru admitted that it was surprising to see Dale getting smashed in the cash-rich league since the bowler owns a high reputation in the game. The Proteas pacer just played 3 matches for RCB in IPL 2020 in which he conceded 133 runs at an economy of 11.40 and picked only one wicket.