IPL 2020 – WATCH: Kagiso Rabada’s inch-perfect yorker stuns David Warner in Qualifier 2

Kagiso Rabada outfoxed David Warner with peach of a delivery on Sunday.

DC won the game by 17 runs to qualify for IPL 2020 final.

Kagiso Rabada, the South African fast bowler, exhibited top-quality bowling in the second Qualifier against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Rabada picked up four wickets in the match with three of them coming in the penultimate over of SRH’s chase. However, it was his first wicket of David Warner which grabbed maximum eyeballs.

It all happened in the second over of SRH’s innings when the DC speedster bowled an inch-perfect yorker to dismiss the Sunrisers skipper.

Warner tried to bring his bat down to combat the inswinging delivery but failed to save his wicket. The white leather smacked his pads and ricocheted on to the stumps.

“Wanted to get one back at him”: Rabada on Warner’s wicket

In the match, DC defeated SRH by 17 runs and qualified for their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) final. Capitals will now face Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Rabada ended with figures of 4-0-29-4 at an economy rate of 7.20 and also got the Purple Cap as his four-wicket haul helped him to count 29 scalps in the tournament. With that, Rabada also leapfrogged MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah who has 27 wickets to his name in the ongoing tournament.

After the match, the South African paceman spoke about his wicket of Warner. Rabada said that he had to perform well against the Aussie star as the latter came hard against DC in their previous meeting. Rabada termed Warner as ‘fantastic player’.

“Warner came quite hard in the previous game we played against them, so wanted to get one back at him. He is a fantastic player. There was a bit of swing and so wanted to go full and straight, and it paid off. He was a key player. We took early wickets upfront, which made it easy for us because this was clearly a very good wicket,” said Rabada at the post-match presentation.

Rabada further admitted that it was his day as according to him he did not bowl up to the desired mark.

“Today was just my day; I don’t think I bowled particularly well in the last over. But there are times when you bowl well and don’t have the rewards to show for it, so I’ll take it. But that is secondary. The primary is winning the tournament. If we win the tournament and I don’t take any wickets. I don’t mind that at all,” the 25-year-old added.