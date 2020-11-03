IPL 2020: Yuvraj Singh takes a funny dig at Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant; deletes his tweets later

Yuvraj Singh trolled Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant after MI vs DC game.

Rohit is currently out of the MI playing XI due to a hamstring injury.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is well known for his comical behaviour both on and off the field. During his playing days, Yuvi never missed an opportunity to make fun of his teammates, and even after bidding farewell to the game, Yuvraj doesn’t miss any chance to tickle the funny bone.

A glimpse of such was seen when Yuvraj poked fun at Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant following Mumbai Indians’ (MI) win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Saturday (October 31).

Following the match, the official Twitter handle of the MI shared a post featuring skipper Rohit and DC wicket-keeper batsman Pant. Both the cricketers were spotted having an intense conversation.

“Still waiting for that six-hitting competition between Pant and Ro,” MI wrote in its caption.

In reference to Mumbai’s post on the micro-blogging website, Yuvraj took a cheeky dig at Pant and Rohit by leaving a series of funny remarks.

In his first tweet, Yuvraj wrote, “Or a competition of fat percent on their cheeks @ritssajdeh”. While in the subsequent reply, the Chandigarh-lad said: “It’s like ro is saying to pant tere gaal jyada Motey hain ya mere ?” However, later he decided to delete his tweets.

Here are the tweets by Yuvraj:

“He is getting better:” Pollard on Rohit’s injury

In the game, after winning the toss, MI captain Kieron Pollard had asked Capitals to bat first, and DC’s wicketkeeper-batsman Pant could only contribute a 24-ball 21 before Jasprit Bumrah dismissed him. Rohit, on the other hand, was still out of the game due to a hamstring injury.

Post the match, Pollard gave an update on Rohit’s injury. Speaking at the presentation, the Caribbean cricketer said that Rohit has been recovering well and is on the right track.

“Rohit Sharma is getting better, getting there. We are excited as well. Looking forward to him coming back, he is working hard, so let’s see what happens,” said Pollard.