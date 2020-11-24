Kapil Dev picks India’s best ODI XI; names MS Dhoni as wicketkeeper

'Nobody can take MS Dhoni's spot as a wicket-keeper': Kapil Dev

The 1983 World Cup-winning skipper has picked only Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah from current Indian team.

Former World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev has revealed his best XI for India in the ODIs. In his recent interaction with Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia on her podcast ‘No Filter Neha’, Kapil picked MS Dhoni as the player whose spot nobody can touch.

When asked to name his best XI, the former India all-rounder said, “There’s a Test match is different, there’s a one day cricket is different. ODI…if I have to pick, I would say definitely Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli, will be there, Rahul Dravid will be there, Yuvraj will be there.

“Wicket Keeper is only Dhoni. Nobody can touch his spot,” he added.

Kapil also included current Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah in his star-studded XI.

“You have Zaheer Khan, you have Srinath. Recently Bumrah, I can say. He’s done extremely well. Anil Kumble, all-time great spinner, and Harbhajan. These are the cricketers who come to my mind very much there,” Kapil told Neha.

Kapil and Dhoni are the only two captains who have led India to World Cup triumphs. India won the 1983 ODI World Cup under Kapil, and 24 years later under Dhoni’s leadership, India won the 2007 T20 World Cup. Just after a few years, the Ranchi-born followed it up with an ODI World Cup win in 2011.

On August 15 this year, Dhoni bid farewell to international cricket. However, he took part in IPL 2020, captaining Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and will feature in the next season of the lucrative league as well.

Here’s Kapil XI:

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Javagal Srinath, Zaheer Khan, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.