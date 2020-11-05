KL Rahul all but confirms his relationship with Athiya Shetty on her birthday

KL Rahul shared an adorable photo with 'birthday girl' Athiya Shetty.

Rahul captained the Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020.

Team India star batsman KL Rahul has once again fuelled the speculations of being in relationship with Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty as he shared a loved-up photo on the latter’s birthday. The reports of the couple dating together have been doing the rounds for more than a year now.

Rahul and Athiya often drop lovely comments on each other’s photos. The cricketer has posted heart emojis on Athiya’s pictures several times, making the fans believe that something romantic is brewing between the two.

They even celebrated the New Year together in Thailand, and from there Rahul had posted a photo of himself and Athiya in a phone booth. He captioned it, “Hello, devi prasad….?”. The line is from Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty’s blockbuster ‘Hera Pheri’.

KL Rahul’s birthday wish for Athiya Shetty

Rahul has all but confirmed his relationship with Athiya through his latest message for her. As Athiya turned 28, the Karnataka lad made her day special by posting a cute photograph of themselves, and in no time, the post went viral.

In the picture, Athiya can be seen resting her head on Rahul’s shoulder while the latter clicks a photo.

“Happy birthday mad child,” wrote the 28-year-old with a heart emoji.

Unsurprisingly, Rahul’s post was soon flooded with likes and comments. Pankhuri Sharma, the wife of Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Krunal Pandya, also commented on the photo, posting two heart emojis to prove further that Rahul and Athiya are more than just friends.