KL Rahul is missing ‘Uno Nights’ with Athiya Shetty in Australia; the Bollywood actress responds

KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty (Pic Source: Instagram)

  • KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have reportedly been dating for a while.

  • Just two weeks back, Rahul shared an adorable photo with Athiya to wish her on birthday.

KL Rahul starred with the bat in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The Kings XI Punjab skipper ended the tournament played in UAE as the leading run-scorer despite his team not qualifying for the playoffs.


Rahul now will have a whole new challenge to face when he turns up for India in Australia. With the likes of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins in the opposition camp, one can expect the Aussies to unleash a barrage of bouncers at the Indian batsmen.

Team India will compete against the hosts Australia in a three-match ODI series, which will be followed by three T20Is and four Tests.


On Sunday, Rahul took to Instagram to share a picture of him holding playing cards and revealed in the caption that he is missing ‘Uno Nights’ with Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and other friends.

Posting the picture, the newly appointed vice-captain wrote, “Miss uno nights @mayankagarawal @aashitasood09 @athiyashetty @sinankader @ritikbhasin.”

Athiya, who recently celebrated her 28th birthday with the cricketer, commented, “Great cards.”


KL Rahul | Instagram

Reports of Rahul and Athiya being more than just good friends have been making the headlines since the start of this year. Their social media PDAs often make their fans gush, and photos of their outings make waves on the internet. On Athiya’s birthday, Rahul posted an adorable picture and captioned it as “Happy birthday mad child.”

KL Rahul | Instagram

