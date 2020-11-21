KXIP co-owner Ness Wadia sheds light on the future of KL Rahul and Anil Kumble

KXIP boss Ness Wadia revealed whether Rahul and Kumble shall stay with the team for IPL 2021.

KXIP finished IPL 2020 at sixth place in the points table.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) did not have a pleasing season in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. For the sixth consecutive edition, KXIP failed to qualify for the playoffs in the cash-rich league.

The KL Rahul-led side only registered 6 victories from 14 matches. Even the new coaching staff couldn’t change fortunes for Punjab. Interestingly, It was for the third running year that KXIP had a new coaching staff in IPL.

Now, considering KXIP’s history of chopping and changing, fans would hope that the owners might change the coaching staff once again. However, that will not be happening this time as Ness Wadia, the co-owner of KXIP has revealed that they have registered a three-year plan with Director of Cricket, Anil Kumble.

According to the above mentioned 3-year strategic plan, Kumble will stay with Punjab for another two seasons, and Rahul shall also continue as captain.

“We have a charted a three-year strategy with Anil. We revamped this season and finished sixth and lost (the playoff spot) only by one game. KL has been with us for three years, and there was a reason why we went after him so aggressively. He has proved us right,” said Wadia as quoted by Times Now.

We don’t want to repeat history: Wadia

Nadia made it clear that he wants to change the stance of KXIP switching coaching staff in every season. He mentioned that in IPL 2020, the top-order performed well, and they just have to concentrate on improving the middle-order and death bowling.

“It is tough for the top order when your middle order is not performing. The good thing is that we have an established core now (Rahul, Agarwal, Pooran, Gayle and Shami) and we need to plug the gaps which are quite apparent (middle-order and death bowling). KXIP’s record of making too many changes in captaincy and coaching is something which we want to correct,” added Nadia.

KXIP is one of the few sides in IPL that haven’t won the trophy yet. They have made only one final appearance which came way back in 2014. During that contest, KXIP lost the battle to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).