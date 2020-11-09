Melbourne Stars’ new recruit Jonny Bairstow “can’t wait” to play alongside Marcus Stoinis in upcoming BBL

Jonny Bairstow has been roped in by the Melbourne Stars.

Bairstow was representing SRH in the IPL 2020.

Jonny Bairstow, the English wicketkeeper-batsman, has signed up for Melbourne Stars as an overseas player for the upcoming season of Australia’s biggest T20 tournament – the Big Bash League (BBL).

This will be Bairstow debut BBL season, and the right-handed opener is expected to be available after Christmas due to England’s white-ball tour of South Africa.

Bairstow eager to play alongside Maxwell Stoinis & Zampa

“I’m really pleased to have signed with the Stars. I’ve always watched the BBL no matter where I’ve been in the world and it will be nice to finally be a part of it. I know the Stars are one of the competition’s profile clubs and have a track record of being in contention in finals,” Bairstow said.

Bairstow was a vital cog for the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

“The list is looking good and I can’t wait to get involved alongside Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa who I’ve been playing against during the IPL. I know Melbourne has been through a tough time over the winter with COVID so I hope the Stars can bring some of the fun back over summer and put a smile on people’s faces,” he added.

Meanwhile, Melbourne Stars head coach David Hussey stated that Bairstow is an important addition to their squad both with the bat and the ‘keeping gloves’.

“I’m glad that Jonny has decided to make his BBL debut with us at the Melbourne Stars. He’s been playing at the top level with England for almost a decade now and brings a real competitive fire to matches,” Hussey said.

“His experience and versatility will be a valuable addition to our batting line-up, and we’ve got several ‘keeping options in the squad as well,” he added.

Melbourne Stars squad for BBL 2020-21:

Glenn Maxwell (c), Jonny Bairstow, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Clint Hinchliffe, Nic Maddinson, Lance Morris, Tom O’Connell, Will Pucovski, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa.