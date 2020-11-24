New Zealand vs West Indies 2020: Complete Fixtures, Squads, Broadcast and Live Streaming Details

West Indies will begin their New Zealand tour with a three-match T20I series.

After T20Is, both nations will lock horns in a two-match Test series.

New Zealand are all set to host West Indies in the T20I and Test series starting from November 27. This will be West Indies’ second tour post-COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, they toured England for the Test series in July.

Coming back to the upcoming fixtures, the T20I series comprises of three matches while the Test leg features two games.

In the shortest format, Tim Southee will captain the Kiwi side in the absence of Kane Williamson who has been rested. However, Williamson will return as captain for the Test series.

When it comes to Caribbeans, Kieron Pollard will captain the T20I side, while Jason Holder shall lead the Test team.

Complete Fixtures:

Friday, November 27: 1st T20I New Zealand v West Indies, Eden Park, Auckland

Sunday, November 29: 2nd T20I New Zealand v West Indies, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Monday, November 30: 3rd T20I New Zealand v West Indies, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

3rd T20I New Zealand v West Indies, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui December 3-7: 1st Test New Zealand v West Indies, Seddon Park, Hamilton

December 11-15: 2nd Test New Zealand v West Indies, Basin Reserve, Wellington

Squads:

New Zealand

T20Is: Tim Southee (c), Hamish Bennett, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Seifert (wk), Ross Taylor

Tests: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling (wk), Will Young

West Indies

T20Is: Kieron Pollard (c), Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Sheldon Cottrell, Andre Fletcher, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Kesrick Williams

Tests: Jason Holder (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Chemar Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach.

West Indies Test Reserves: Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua DaSilva, Preston McSween, Shayne Moseley, Raymon Reifer, Jayden Seales.

