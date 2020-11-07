PAK vs ZIM 1st T20I: Captain Babar Azam stars in Pakistan’s big win over Zimbabwe

Azam smashed a fluent half-century and spurred Pakistan to a six-wicket victory over Zimbabwe.

The hosts now leads the three-match series by 1-0.

Babar Azam’s half-century was enough to help Pakistan register an emphatic six-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the first T20I at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing 157 to win, the home team got over the finish line with six balls to spare at the expense of just four wickets.

Babar, who scored 82 off just 56 balls with the help of nine fours and one six, got out on the last ball of the 17th over but till then Pakistan had almost reached the target.

The 26-year-old was well-supported by veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez who scored 36 off 32 balls with three fours and one six.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, the visitors posted 156 for six in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to a sublime half-century from young Wesley Madhevere. The right-handed batsman scored an unbeaten 70 off 48 balls with the help of nine fours and one six.

For Pakistan, fast bowlers Haris Rauf and Wahab Riaz picked up two wickets each.

RESULT: 🇿🇼156/6 in 20 overs (Madhevere 70*, Williams 25, Chigumbura 21; Rauf 2/25, Riaz 2/37, Qadir 1/24) lost to🇵🇰 157/4 in 18.5 overs (Azam 82, Hafeez 36, Zaman 19; Muzarabani 2/26, Chatara 1/25, Ngarava 1/37) by 6 wickets#1stT20I | #PAKvZIM | #T20ISeries | #VisitZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/tupLdFwRKe — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) November 7, 2020

The second game of the three-match series will be played at the same venue on Sunday whereas the last fixture is scheduled for November 10 (Tuesday).