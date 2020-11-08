PAK vs ZIM 2nd T20I: Haider Ali, Babar Azam propel Pakistan to 8-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Pakistan trounced Zimbabwe by 8 wickets to seal the T20I series against Zimbabwe.

Haider Ali scored a brilliant unbeaten 66 off 43 balls to take his side over the finish line.

In a one-sided affair, Pakistan crushed Zimbabwe by eight wickets in the second T20I of the three-match series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, on Sunday.

Chasing a paltry target of 133, the hosts didn’t start well as they lost opener Fakhar Zaman (5) in the third over of the innings.

Then captain Babar Azam (51) and Haider Ali (66 not out) stitched together a match-winning stand of 100 runs for the second wicket.

5⃣0⃣ and out for Babar Azam ☝️ A superb catch by Elton Chigumbura at fine leg, could that give Zimbabwe a way back into this match?#PAKvZIM Livestream ▶️ https://t.co/8BM8su1xZY pic.twitter.com/ZkpP6GPpBO — ICC (@ICC) November 8, 2020



Babar smashed nine boundaries including a six while Haider slammed three maximums and six fours. In the end, Pakistan chased down the target in 15.1 overs. With the victory, the home team also managed to seal the T20I series.

🇵🇰 Congratulations to Pakistan who have won their T20I series v Zimbabwe 👏

Fifties for Haider Ali and Babar Azam have secured them a comfortable 8️⃣-wicket win in the 2nd T20I #PAKvZIM pic.twitter.com/sHUwZvQ0wb — ICC (@ICC) November 8, 2020

The third and final T20I of the series will take place at the same venue on Tuesday (November 10).

Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir restricted Zimbabwe at 132/7

Earlier, Haris Rauf and Usman Qadir completely decimated Zimbabwe batting unit with some exceptional display of fiery pace and magical leg-spin bowling. Both the bowlers picked up three wickets each to restrict the visitors at 134/7.

Rauf bagged the wickets of Brendan Taylor (3), Chamu Chibhabha (15) and Donald Tiripano (15) while conceding 31 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

Qadir, on the other hand, dismissed Wesley Madhevere (24), Sikandar Raza (7) and Elton Chigumbura (18). The leggie gave away only 23 runs in 4 overs at a brilliant economy of 5.80.

For Zimbabwe, Ryan Burl with unbeaten 32 off 22 deliveries was the highest scorer.