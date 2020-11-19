PCB announces PSL 2020 team of the tournament; Shadab Khan to lead the side

PCB announces team of the tournament for PSL 2020.

Three players from Karachi Kings feature in the team.

The team of the tournament for the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 has been announced. The side consists of some of the top performers who helped their respective franchises to excel in the competition.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in a press release, announced this year’s PSL team of the tournament. The 12-men side was picked by a 4-member jury that features three commentators naming Bazid Khan, Ramiz Raja and Urooj Mumtaz along with one member of PSL 2020 Technical Committee Nadeem Khan.

The ideal team contains a maximum six players from Lahore Qalandars, three from Karachi Kings, while one each from Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi.

Shadab Khan leads the side while the responsibility of wicket-keeping has been given to Ben Dunk. Fakhar Zaman is the 12th man in the team.

Here is the full 12-member side: