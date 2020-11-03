PCB announces the schedule for PSL 2020 playoffs; Faf du Plessis to play for Peshawar Zalmi

Du Plessis to make his PSL debut for Peshawar Zalmi.

PSL 2020 is set to resume from November 14.

In recent developments, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020, which was stopped in March early this year due to COVID-19 cases in the country, is all set to resume from November 14 and will run till November 17.

Four PSL teams namely Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, and Peshawar Zalmi had qualified for the playoffs and will feature in the remaining four matches of Pakistan’s mega event.

Concerning the availability of foreign players, all the four teams have made possible changes in their squad. As many as 21 foreign players will feature in the tournament with seven from South Africa, six from England, four from the West Indies, two from Bangladesh and one each from Australia and New Zealand.

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis will be making his debut in PSL as a replacement for Kieron Pollard who will be touring New Zealand with the West Indies team. Faf shall be a part of Peshawar Zalmi.

Speaking about his first-ever role in PSL, Du Plessis said: “I am very excited to join Peshawar Zalmi for the playoff stage games of HBL PSL 2020. I have fond memories of playing in Pakistan when I toured with the ICC World XI in 2017, and I am sure this experience, although different due to Covid-19, will be a memorable one as well.”

Here are some other replacements

Zalmi has also added Hardus Viljoen, Yasir Shah, and Khurram Shahzad in the squad. The trio has replaced Liam Dawson, Lewis Gregory, and Amir Khan.

Karachi Kings have roped in Sherfane Rutherford for England speedster Chris Jordan, while Waqas Maqsood has been included in place of injured USA cricketer Ali Khan.

Lahore Qalanders have picked Tamim Iqbal to replace Chris Lynn, Abid Ali for Salman Butt and Agha Salman for Sekkuge Prasanna.

Multan Sultans will play the final phase of PSL 2020 without Moeen Ali and have replaced him with Mahmudullah. Adam Lyth has been picked in place of Fabian Allen.

Here is the schedule of PSL 2020: