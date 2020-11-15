Players with most sixes in each IPL season

Posted On
Sanath Jayasuriya, Ishan Kishan (Pic Source: IPL T20)

  • Mumbai Indians youngster Ishan Kishan hit the most number of sixes in IPL 2020.

  • In the inaugural season, Sanath Jayasuriya smacked 31 maximums in 14 matches for MI.

The sight of watching a batsman stepping out and hitting the ball straight over the sightscreen is a possibility on most occasions in T20 cricket.


The likes of Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya have smashed the white leather at will and on-demand during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. While Samson (26) is second and Pandya (25) is third in the list of batsmen with most sixes in the recently concluded IPL, fans wonder, which are the names at the top if clubbed season-wise.

Sanath Jayasuriya (31 sixes) and Adam Gilchrist (29 sixes) were at the numero uno position in the first two editions of the IPL.


The likes of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have also made into the list of players with most IPL sixes when clubbed season-wise.

Here are the players with most sixes in each IPL season:

2008: Sanath Jayasuriya (31) – Mumbai Indians
2009: Adam Gilchrist (29) – Deccan Chargers
2010: Robin Uthappa (27) – Royal Challengers Bangalore
2011: Chris Gayle (44) – Royal Challengers Bangalore
2012: Chris Gayle (59) – Royal Challengers Bangalore
2013: Chris Gayle (51) – Royal Challengers Bangalore
2014: Glenn Maxwell (36) – Kings XI Punjab
2015: Chris Gayle (38) – Royal Challengers Bangalore
2016: Virat Kohli (38) – Royal Challengers Bangalore
2017: Glenn Maxwell (26) – Kings XI Punjab; David Warner (26) – Sunrisers Hyderabad
2018: Rishabh Pant (37) – Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals)
2019: Andra Russell (52) – Kolkata Knight Riders
2020: Ishan Kishan (30) – Mumbai Indians


CATEGORY: IPL

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.