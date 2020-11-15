Mumbai Indians youngster Ishan Kishan hit the most number of sixes in IPL 2020.

In the inaugural season, Sanath Jayasuriya smacked 31 maximums in 14 matches for MI.

The sight of watching a batsman stepping out and hitting the ball straight over the sightscreen is a possibility on most occasions in T20 cricket.

The likes of Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya have smashed the white leather at will and on-demand during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. While Samson (26) is second and Pandya (25) is third in the list of batsmen with most sixes in the recently concluded IPL, fans wonder, which are the names at the top if clubbed season-wise.

516 Runs

30 sixes🔥🔥

Most runs for Mumbai indians in this ipl

Most runs by an uncapped player in this ipl

Most sixes for an uncapped player

Pocket dynamite 💙

Ishan kishan beauty 💙💙

This performance is good enough to get a place in team India pic.twitter.com/kqCWt5NIS6

— Kedar (@KedarGaara) November 10, 2020

Sanath Jayasuriya (31 sixes) and Adam Gilchrist (29 sixes) were at the numero uno position in the first two editions of the IPL.

The likes of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have also made into the list of players with most IPL sixes when clubbed season-wise.

Here are the players with most sixes in each IPL season:

2008: Sanath Jayasuriya (31) – Mumbai Indians

2009: Adam Gilchrist (29) – Deccan Chargers

2010: Robin Uthappa (27) – Royal Challengers Bangalore

2011: Chris Gayle (44) – Royal Challengers Bangalore

2012: Chris Gayle (59) – Royal Challengers Bangalore

2013: Chris Gayle (51) – Royal Challengers Bangalore

2014: Glenn Maxwell (36) – Kings XI Punjab

2015: Chris Gayle (38) – Royal Challengers Bangalore

2016: Virat Kohli (38) – Royal Challengers Bangalore

2017: Glenn Maxwell (26) – Kings XI Punjab; David Warner (26) – Sunrisers Hyderabad

2018: Rishabh Pant (37) – Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals)

2019: Andra Russell (52) – Kolkata Knight Riders

2020: Ishan Kishan (30) – Mumbai Indians