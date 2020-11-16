Sania Mirza thanks husband Shoaib Malik for an amazing surprise on her birthday

Sania Mirza celebrated her 34th birthday in Karachi on Sunday.

She also shared a photo with her husband Shoaib and son Izhaan on social media.

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza celebrated her 34th birthday with husband Shoaib Malik and son Izhaan in Karachi on Sunday (November 15).

Sania married former Pakistan skipper Shoaib in 2010 and became proud parents of their first child in 2018. In January this year, she made a comeback in tennis and won the WTA Hobart International doubles title with her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok.

On Sania’s special day, Shoaib surprised his wife by arranging a birthday party at the Karachi National Stadium; the video of it soon went viral on social media.

#SaniaMirza celebrates her Birthday with #ShoaibMalik and lzhaan in Karachi after watching PSL match. pic.twitter.com/IBdTvysbzl — Media Insightpk (@MInsightpk) November 15, 2020

All the players of Shoaib’s PSL team Peshawar Zalmi attended the party and wished Sania “Happy Birthday”.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Grand Slam Winner uploaded a picture from her birthday celebrations and wrote, “Thank you all for your wonderful wishes and so much love. I truly feel blessed. I had the most amazing time with family and friends… and thank you to @realshoaibmalik for the amazing surprise.”

Until Sania retired from singles in 2013, she was India’s No. 1 ranked player in Women’s Tennis. Now, a doubles specialist, Sania has also been honoured with the Arjuna Award, Padma Shri, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and the Padma Bhushan Award.