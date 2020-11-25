Shoaib Akhtar reveals he was told to use drugs to enhance his bowling speed

Akhtar revealed he was asked by many to use drugs to bowl fast.

The former pacer has urged youngsters to stay away from drugs.

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar was known for his fearsome pace. One of the greats of grace the game, Akhtar still holds the record for bowling the fastest delivery in international cricket – 161 kph against New Zealand in 2002.

He bowled against some of the best batsmen in the cricketing world during his playing days and troubled many with his lethal speed.

Akhtar recently made an appearance as guest of honour at the drug burning ceremony by the Anti-Narcotics Force of Pakistan where he revealed that several attempts were made to force him into drugs, but he refused every single time.

“When I started playing cricket I was told you can’t bowl fast and to achieve a good speed of 100 mph I will have to use drugs. But I have always refused to do so,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by APP in Islamabad.

“Similarly Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir was also cautioned before the tour of England but he was taken away by bad company,” he added.

Mohammad Amir was found guilty of match-fixing when he was just 18. Amir along with Salman Butt and Mohammad Asif were handed a five-year ban from international cricket and jail sentences in England. Though Amir made his international comeback, both Asif and Butt’s playing careers are all but over.

With his social media post, Akhtar has urged youngsters to stay away from the use of drugs and other foul practices.

“It was my honor being the speaker/guest of honor at the symbolic drug burning ceremony by the Anti-Narcotics Force of Pakistan. ANF is making efforts to the best of its capacity & resources for a drug-free Pakistan.

Play sports, work out & do healthy activities for a bright future,” tweeted Akhtar.