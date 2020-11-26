Six members of Pakistan’s squad in NZ test positive for COVID-19 after breaching quarantine protocols

Six members of Pakistan squad in New Zealand tested positive for coronavirus.

NZ health ministry confirmed that several Pakistan members breached isolation rules.

On Thursday (November 26), New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed that six members of Pakistan’s touring side have tested positive for COVID-19.

Before leaving Lahore, all 53-members returned negative after they were tested. But some of them broke the protocols on the first day of their isolation in Christchurch.

“Two of these six results have been deemed ‘historical’; four have been confirmed as new,” NZC stated in a statement.

“This means that, in line with the protocols governing the squad’s entry into New Zealand, the six members of the squad will be moved to the quarantine arm of the managed isolation facility.”

“As a consequence, the Pakistan team’s exemption to train while in managed isolation has been put on hold until investigations have been completed,” the statement added.

New Zealand public health official issues final warning to Pakistan side

New Zealand’s Ministry of Health also issued a statement regarding the same and confirmed that quite a few Pakistan members were spotted in a CCTV footage breaching isolation rules.

“Several team members have been seen on CCTV at the facility breaching managed isolation rules, despite clear, consistent and detailed communication of expected behaviours while in the facility,” said Ministry of Health.

The Director-General of NZ Public Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, said that they have issued a ‘final warning’ to Pakistan team.

“It is a privilege to come to New Zealand to play sport, but in return, teams must stick to the rules that are designed to keep Covid-19 out of our communities and keep our staff safe,” said Bloomfield.

Pakistan are scheduled to play the three-match T20I series against the hosts New Zealand next month before finishing their tour with two Tests.