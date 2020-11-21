Sourav Ganguly, Suresh Raina & others offer heartfelt condolences to Mohammed Siraj as his father passes away

Mohammed Siraj's father passed away in Hyderabad on Friday.

BCCI had offered Siraj to return back home and be with his family members in the difficult time.

Condolences have poured in for Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj after his father Mohammed Ghouse passed away due to a lung ailment in Hyderabad on Friday. Ghouse, 53, was instrumental in Siraj’s growth as a rising star of Indian cricket.

Siraj, who is currently with Team India in Australia, was offered the option of flying back home and be with his family in this hour of grief. But the fast bowler has decided to stay with the Indian contingent and continue performing his national duties, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Saturday.

The board has also requested media to accord Siraj and his bereaved family members in this extremely difficult time.

Meanwhile, current BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan and Mohammad Kaif among others have shared heartfelt messages for Siraj on Twitter and lauded his character after the tragic demise of his father.

Here’s how cricket fraternity reacted to Mohammed Siraj’s loss:

May Mohammed siraj have a lot of strength to overcome this loss..lots of good wishes for his success in this trip.. tremendous character @bcci

— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 21, 2020

Extremely sad to hear about Mohammed Siraj’s father’s demise. May god give him strength to deal with this loss. My condolences to him & his family.🙌🙌

— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 21, 2020

May Allah give Mohammed Siraj strength to deal with the loss of his father, stay strong, thoughts with you

— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 21, 2020

Allah jannat Naseeb Kare tumhare Walid ko #MohammedSiraj or sabar ata kare Puri family ko.

— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 21, 2020

My heart goes out to Mohammad Siraj and his family. Life can be cruel. He spoke in the UAE about the joy that his father felt at his performance. I wish him strength. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 20, 2020