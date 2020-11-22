South Africa vs England 2020: Complete Fixtures, Squads, Broadcast and Live Streaming Details

England will start their South Africa tour with a three-match T20I series.

After T20Is, both nations will lock horns in a three-match ODI series.

England are all set to face hosts South Africa in the white-ball series starting from November 27. This is England’s first tour post-COVID-19 pandemic. The limited-overs series comprises of three T20 Internationals (T20Is) and as many One Day Internationals (ODIs).

All the six matches will take place at two venues – the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town and Boland Park in Paarl.

For the hosts, Quinton de Kock will be leading the side, whereas Eoin Morgan is the captain of the visiting side.

Complete Fixtures:

Friday, November 27: 1st T20I South Africa v England, Newlands, Cape Town

Squads:

South Africa (T20I and ODI squad)

Quinton de Kock (c), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Faf du Plessis, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla , Jon-Jon Smuts, Glenton Stuurman, Pite van Biljon, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.

England:

T20Is: Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

ODIs: Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Lewis Gregory, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Reserves (for both formats): Jake Ball, Tom Banton, Tom Helm.

