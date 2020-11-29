South Africa vs England, 2nd T20I: Preview – Head to head, Predicted XI, Pitch & Weather Report

South Africa will take on England in the second T20I at the Boland Park in Paarl on Sunday.

England won the series opener at the Newlands in Cape Town on Friday.

South Africa will lock horns with England in the second of the three-match T20I series on Sunday, November 29. The contest will take place at the Boland Park and is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM (12:30 PM GMT/ 06:00 PM IST).

England came up trumps during a close encounter in the first T20I with Jonny Bairstow starring in a middle-order role alongside Ben Stokes. Despite the trio of Jason Roy, Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan failing at the top of the order, the tourists’ superior depth in batting shined against the hosts South Africa, who dominated for most parts of the game.

Pitch and weather report for 2nd T20I

The Boland Park pitch is usually a belter and might make things easier for the batsmen than the Newlands surface did in the series opener. The team batting first will have to score above 180 to give a tough fight to the opposition.

It is set to be a sunny and nice day in Paarl with a temperature around 30-degree celsius.

Predicted XI

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid

Head to head record

Matches played: 18 | South Africa: 9 | England: 9

Form guide

(last five completed matches, most recent first)

South Africa: LLWLL; England: WLWWL