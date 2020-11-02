Teams finishing last on the points table in each IPL season: From Deccan Chargers to Rajasthan Royals

In the inaugural edition of IPL, Deccan Chargers finished at the bottom.

The 60-run loss to KKR pushed RR to the bottom of the IPL 2020 points table.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) did not take enough responsibility in the phase of the league stage when they were struggling to get a win. And on Sunday, they suffered a 60-run defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last group game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 leaving them at the bottom of the table.

RR were taken apart by KKR pacer Pat Cummins in the first four overs of the match. Cummins took four wickets in the powerplay to decimate the Royals top order and thus effectively end any chance of them pulling off the steep chase.

Last year, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) finished at the bottom and will be looking to make it to the playoffs in the ongoing edition. RCB’s last league match is against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday.

In the inaugural edition of the cash-rich IPL, the now-defunct Deccan Chargers went into the 2008 campaign as one of the favourites, given the strength on paper that they possessed. Despite having stars like Adam Gilchrist, Andrew Symonds, Shahid Afridi, Scott Styris and Herschelle Gibbs at their disposal, the Chargers failed to find any momentum in the tournament and finished rock bottom. The Gilchrist-led team won just two games in the group stage.

Here are the teams finishing at the bottom of the points table in each IPL season:

2008 – Deccan Chargers (4 points)

2009 – Kolkata Knight Riders (7 points)

2010 – Kings XI Punjab (8 points)

2011 – Delhi Daredevils (9 points)

2012 – Pune Warriors India (8 points)

2013 – Delhi Daredevils* (6 points)

2014 – Delhi Daredevils* (4 points)

2015 – Kings XI Punjab (6 points)

2016 – Kings XI Punjab (8 points)

2017 – Royal Challengers Bangalore (7 points)

2018 – Delhi Daredevils* (10 points)

2019 – Royal Challengers Bangalore (11 points)

2020 – Rajasthan Royals (12 points)

Delhi Daredevils* changed its name to Delhi Capitals in December 2018.