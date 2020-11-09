Tom Moody picks his best XI of IPL 2020; names three uncapped players

Virat Kohli, Trent Boult not included in Tom Moody's IPL XI of 2020.

Rahul Tewatia is the only all-rounder in Moody's team.

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody has selected his best XI of IPL 2020 and the most notable omission from his team is Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli.

Despite a memorable IPL debut season, Devdutt Padikkal also did not find a place in Moody’s XI. Padikkal not just became only the second player to pile 400 runs or more in his maiden season playing the IPL, he even emerged as the leading run-scorer for RCB with 463 runs from 15 matches.

Moody rather picked Kings XI Punjab’s captain KL Rahul and Delhi Capitals’ vice-captain Shikhar Dhawan – who are the top two leading run-scorers in IPL 2020 – as his team’s opening batsmen.

For the middle order and bowling line-up, it wasn’t much of a surprise with some expected names making an entry in Moody’s team. He went with Surya Kumar Yadav over Kohli for the number three spot. The MI number three batsman has scored 461 runs in 15 matches. Further, the Aussie picked the likes of AB de Villiers, Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rajasthan Royals’ Rahul Tewatia is the only all-rounder selected by Moody. In 14 games, Tewatia scored 255 runs at a phenomenal average of 42. 50 and picked up ten wickets at an economy of 7.08.

In the pace department, there was no place for MI pacer Trent Boult, who is the third-highest wicket-taker (22) in the tournament. Moody went with likes of Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah and Kagiso Rabada, who holds the Purple Cap with 29 wickets. While the pace department looks a strong one, Boult’s absence was a surprise.

Tom Moody’s IPL XI: