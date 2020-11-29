Twitter reactions: Clinical Australia trounce India in 2nd ODI to bag the series

Australia beat India in second ODI (Image Source: Twitter)

  • Australia thrashed India by 51 runs in second ODI to seal the series 2-0.

  • Steve Smith scored the 11th ton of his ODI career.

Australia produced yet another tremendous performance to beat India by 51 runs in the second ODI at the SCG. Alongwith the victory, the home team have sealed the three-match series 2–0, with one match remaining.


Chasing a massive target of 390, Shikhar Dhawan (30) and Mayank Agarwal (28) added a 50-run stand for the opening wicket. However, soon Australian bowlers removed both the players to reduce India to 60/2.

Then, captain Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer took the team out of hot water by adding 93 runs for the third wicket. Both were looking set to take India over the finish line, but some outstanding outfield effort by Aussie fielders did not let that happen.


First, Steve Smith took an absolute blinder to dismiss Iyer in the 24th over of India innings for 38 runs. Soon, Moises Henriques pulled off a screamer to send back the Indian captain who was batting on 89.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul kept on scoring runs to release the pressure from the other end. However, the Bengaluru-lad failed to carry on his innings for long as Adam Zampa sent him back to the pavilion in the 44th over.

In the end, India only managed to reach 338/9, losing the game by a big-margin.


Smith’s back-to-back ton pushed Australia to 389/4

Earlier, Smith produced yet another brilliant performance at one of his favourite grounds. The genius Aussie batsman scored his second hundred in the ongoing ODI series to guide his side to 389/4 – Australia’s highest ODI score against India.

In the first game, Smith had smashed 105 off 66 balls while in the second contest, the New South Wales batsman exhibited his incredible batting display to hit 11th ton of his ODI career. Smith scored 104 from 64 deliveries with the help of 16 boundaries including two sixes.

Apart from the former Aussie skipper, opener David Warner (83), captain Aaron Finch (60), middle-order batsman Marnus Labuschagne (70) and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (63) scored valuable runs.


Navdeep Saini had a dreadful outing as he was the most expensive bowler for the visiting team. The right-armer bowled 7 overs and conceded 70 runs at a poor economy of 10.00.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

