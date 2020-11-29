Twitter reactions: Clinical Australia trounce India in 2nd ODI to bag the series

Australia thrashed India by 51 runs in second ODI to seal the series 2-0.

Steve Smith scored the 11th ton of his ODI career.

Australia produced yet another tremendous performance to beat India by 51 runs in the second ODI at the SCG. Alongwith the victory, the home team have sealed the three-match series 2–0, with one match remaining.

Chasing a massive target of 390, Shikhar Dhawan (30) and Mayank Agarwal (28) added a 50-run stand for the opening wicket. However, soon Australian bowlers removed both the players to reduce India to 60/2.

Then, captain Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer took the team out of hot water by adding 93 runs for the third wicket. Both were looking set to take India over the finish line, but some outstanding outfield effort by Aussie fielders did not let that happen.

First, Steve Smith took an absolute blinder to dismiss Iyer in the 24th over of India innings for 38 runs. Soon, Moises Henriques pulled off a screamer to send back the Indian captain who was batting on 89.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul kept on scoring runs to release the pressure from the other end. However, the Bengaluru-lad failed to carry on his innings for long as Adam Zampa sent him back to the pavilion in the 44th over.

In the end, India only managed to reach 338/9, losing the game by a big-margin.

Smith’s back-to-back ton pushed Australia to 389/4

Earlier, Smith produced yet another brilliant performance at one of his favourite grounds. The genius Aussie batsman scored his second hundred in the ongoing ODI series to guide his side to 389/4 – Australia’s highest ODI score against India.

In the first game, Smith had smashed 105 off 66 balls while in the second contest, the New South Wales batsman exhibited his incredible batting display to hit 11th ton of his ODI career. Smith scored 104 from 64 deliveries with the help of 16 boundaries including two sixes.

Apart from the former Aussie skipper, opener David Warner (83), captain Aaron Finch (60), middle-order batsman Marnus Labuschagne (70) and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (63) scored valuable runs.

Navdeep Saini had a dreadful outing as he was the most expensive bowler for the visiting team. The right-armer bowled 7 overs and conceded 70 runs at a poor economy of 10.00.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Quality of our Bowlers is unquestionable but consistency is. It was all about finding the right length in Australia that to quickly which hasn’t happened yet #AUSvIND — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 29, 2020



Well-deserved series win for Australia! Out batted, out bowled and out fielded India who have looked clueless, not for the first time against a top side.

Plenty to work on for India. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) November 29, 2020

Valiant effort by the boys in the blue today to go down fighting in the 2nd ODI at the SCG. Australia seal the match and the series by 51 runs.#AUSvIND #OrangeArmy #KeepRising | 📸: BCCI pic.twitter.com/qgyjGUdKBX — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) November 29, 2020

Australia beat India by 51 runs. and won the ODI series 2-0 with one match left – Steve Smith scored hundreds in both matches and Hazlewood was just too good – Finch as captain won series against India in India and India in Australia. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 29, 2020

22,000 International Runs @imVkohli 👏🔥👌 — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) November 29, 2020

💥 Australia take the series 2-0 with one game to spare 💥 Another game, another massive victory for the hosts! A clinical performance with bat and ball from 🇦🇺, as they win by 51 runs and go 🔝 of the @cricketworldcup Super League table. pic.twitter.com/essK5L1R90 — ICC (@ICC) November 29, 2020

India's Last 9 ODIs in SENA Countries (Without Rohit Sharma) Lost vs ENG

Lost vs ENG

N/R vs AUS

Lost vs ENG

Lost vs NZ

Lost vs NZ

Lost vs NZ

Lost vs AUS

Lost vs AUS*#INDvAUS — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) November 29, 2020

The ability to accumulate runs even when you’re not a 100% on top of your game. That’s the hallmark of a top player. Well played, Kohli. Make it big….make it count. 🇮🇳 needs a big Kohli ton. #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 29, 2020

None of the Top order Indian Batsmen can Bowl a bit, it always leaves the captain in a bit of a fix #cricitwithbadri #AUSvIND — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) November 29, 2020

For some days KL should imitate Dhoni’s voice and give instructions to Jadeja and Chahal in his style just to gradually phase in. Or just have recorded Dhoni messages playing. Will help them get in their groove. #INDvAUS — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) November 29, 2020

Virat Kohli has been struggling with his captaincy. His planning and strategies aren't working out well. He is failing to get the team motivated enough.#AUSvIND #INDvAUS #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/h51dcnJsk2 — fenilkothari (@CAcurrentasset) November 29, 2020